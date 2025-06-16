Lando Norris penalised for Oscar Piastri incident in F1 Canadian Grand Prix

Lando Norris has been hit with a post-race penalty after his collision with Oscar Piastri in Canada

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has been handed a five-second time penalty for colliding with Oscar Piastri in the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris failed to finish the race in Montreal so the penalty has no impact on his final race result.

The British driver hit the back of teammate Piastri on Lap 67 of Sunday’s race as the pair battled for fourth-place.

Norris tried to go to the inside of Piastri, but the Australian had already blocked it.

Norris drove into the back of his teammate before colliding with the wall on the left-hand side.

It was a damaging blow to Norris’ title chances as he failed to finish the race, whereas Piastri finished fourth.

The gap in the championship standings is now 22 points after 10 rounds in 2025.

The stewards handed Norris a five-second time penalty.

As Norris completed over 90 per cent race distance, he was classified 18th in the final race results.

The good news for Norris is that it hasn't been converted into a grid penalty.

The stewards’ explanation

Norris received a time penalty - but no penalty points on his licence for the contact with Piastri.

The FIA explained: “Car 4 was attempting to overtake Car 81 on the main straight. He attempted to move to the left of Car 81 but there was no space. The driver of Car 4 said that he thought there might be space but realised too late that there was not and he collided with Car 81. While Car 4 sustained damage and retired from the race (but was nonetheless classified in the results), Car 81 was not damaged.

“The Stewards determined that the driver of Car 4 was solely to blame for the collision. Because the collision had no immediate and obvious sporting consequence, we imposed a 5 second time post-race time penalty on Car 4.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

