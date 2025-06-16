Unwanted first for Lewis Hamilton as incredible F1 podium run ends

Lewis Hamilton has gone without a podium in the first 10 races of an F1 season for the first time in his career.

The seven-time world champion had remarkably scored a podium finish inside the first 10 races of a season in his previous 17 F1 campaigns.

But after failing to reach in the podium at the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton’s incredible streak has ended.

The record nearly ended last year but Hamilton finished third at the Spanish Grand Prix, which was the 10th round of the 2024 season.

And back in 2009, Hamilton won the 10th race of the season in Hungary in McLaren’s woeful MP4-24.

However, in more positive news for Hamilton, one of his records remains intact.

Hamilton remains the only McLaren driver to have nine consecutive F1 podiums - which he achieved in his rookie campaign in 2007.

Oscar Piastri could have matched that in Canada, but his podium streak ended with a fourth-place finish.

Hamilton’s Canadian GP ruined by groundhog strike

After equalling his season-best qualifying result for Ferrari with fifth on the grid, Hamilton had a lonely run to sixth place and was a long way off the pace in Montreal.

It was a disappointing result for Hamilton, who is considered something of a specialist around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which has been a happy hunting ground for Hamilton in the past.

The 40-year-old Briton won his first-ever F1 race in Montreal with McLaren back in 2007 and has the joint-most victories at the Canadian Grand Prix with seven.

Hamilton’s performance in Sunday’s grand prix was hampered after he lost 20 points of downforce which equates to around half a second per lap.

He was 22 seconds behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc prior to the late Safety Car for the coming together between the McLaren drivers.

Hamilton said he was “devastated” to hit a groundhog, which caused the damage to his Ferrari.

"I was feeling pretty decent until then. I got a good start, held position, I was holding onto the group," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"I was managing the tyres well. I was feeling optimistic. I didn't see it happen but I heard I hit a groundhog. That's devastating because I love animals and I'm so sad about it. That's horrible. It's never happened to me before.

"The right side of the floor has a hole on it and all the veins are done. Given that, then we had a brake issue halfway through [the race] as well, then we stayed out too long in the first stop, came out behind traffic and it went from one thing to another.

"So I'm grateful I could just finish, particularly with the brake issue I had and bag those points."