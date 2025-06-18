Revealed: Why Max Verstappen snubbed F1 Movie premiere

The majority of the F1 grid were present at the F1 Movie premiere, but there was a notable absentee.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was missing from the star-studded event in New York City on Monday night.

Following his second-place finish in the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen jetted straight home to be with his newborn daughter, Lily, who was born ahead of last month’s Miami Grand Prix.

''I'm going home to my daughter,'' Verstappen explained.

''Whether I will watch that film again at a later time? Maybe yes. If it suits me or if someone else wants to see it, then I'm fine with it. And maybe I will be positively surprised.

“I also sincerely hope that it is a good and successful film and that it has a positive effect on Formula 1. You just shouldn't force me to go somewhere, because that's not quite how it should be.”

Verstappen takes part in latest GT3 test

Verstappen also took part in his latest test of a GT3 at Spa-Francorchamps on Tuesday.

The Dutchman was behind the wheel of an Aston Martin, having previously driven a Ferrari when he smashed the Nurburgring lap record in May under the fake alias “Franz Hermann”.

Verstappen also opted not to join his fellow F1 drivers at a private screening of the new F1 Movie ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

At the time, he explained: "I just wanted to spend more time at home.

“It wasn't a mandatory event either, it was just my private time. And I prefer to spend that private time at home, especially because in Formula 1 you're away from home so much already.

"Wanting to spend more time at home on days like that, is pretty normal, I think. Now that the family is growing, then I definitely prefer to spend more time at home.”

The F1 Movie will be released worldwide on June 25.