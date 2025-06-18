Revealed: Why Max Verstappen snubbed F1 Movie premiere

Why didn't Max Verstappen attend the F1 Movie premiere in New York City?

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

The majority of the F1 grid were present at the F1 Movie premiere, but there was a notable absentee.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was missing from the star-studded event in New York City on Monday night.

Following his second-place finish in the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen jetted straight home to be with his newborn daughter, Lily, who was born ahead of last month’s Miami Grand Prix.

''I'm going home to my daughter,'' Verstappen explained.

''Whether I will watch that film again at a later time? Maybe yes. If it suits me or if someone else wants to see it, then I'm fine with it. And maybe I will be positively surprised.

“I also sincerely hope that it is a good and successful film and that it has a positive effect on Formula 1. You just shouldn't force me to go somewhere, because that's not quite how it should be.”

Verstappen takes part in latest GT3 test

Verstappen also took part in his latest test of a GT3 at Spa-Francorchamps on Tuesday.

The Dutchman was behind the wheel of an Aston Martin, having previously driven a Ferrari when he smashed the Nurburgring lap record in May under the fake alias “Franz Hermann”.

Verstappen also opted not to join his fellow F1 drivers at a private screening of the new F1 Movie ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

At the time, he explained: "I just wanted to spend more time at home.

“It wasn't a mandatory event either, it was just my private time. And I prefer to spend that private time at home, especially because in Formula 1 you're away from home so much already.

"Wanting to spend more time at home on days like that, is pretty normal, I think. Now that the family is growing, then I definitely prefer to spend more time at home.”

The F1 Movie will be released worldwide on June 25. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
12m ago
Boost for F1 hopes in South Africa as Kyalami Grade 1 plans approved
Kyalami
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: Why Max Verstappen snubbed F1 Movie premiere
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea ponders WorldSBK future: “There’s a couple of seats available”
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris vows to 'move on' as he reflects on Oscar Piastri collision
Lando Norris

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
“Rookie mistake” led to Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega Misano WorldSBK crash
Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega crash at 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso hails “legend” Robert Kubica after Le Mans triumph
Race winner Robert Kubica
F1 News
2h ago
Where Ferrari can learn from Mercedes after 'failing massively' in Canada
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur
MotoGP News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu as Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 MotoGP teammate? “It’s an option”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell jokes about backup career if Mercedes F1 contract talks fail
George Russell