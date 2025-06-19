Why McLaren can ‘get away without civil war’ from Canada clash

"The team [McLaren] will probably get away without civil war just yet.”

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren can avoid “civil war” despite the dramatic collision between their drivers at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix, Jolyon Palmer believes.

Norris ran into the back of Piastri when attempting to overtake his McLaren teammate for fourth place in the closing stages of Sunday’s race at Montreal.

The British driver suffered race-ending damage in the incident, while Piastri was able to continue and hold onto fourth to extend his lead in the F1 championship to 22 points over Norris.

Norris accepted full blame for the coming together and apologised to both Piastri and McLaren.

Norris’s reaction, coupled with Piastri’s boosted title hopes, will help McLaren avoid further conflict, according to former F1 driver Palmer.

“Some people have drawn a comparison to the other Montreal McLaren clash between Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button in 2011. A brief look at both incidents tells the same story, however the way they came together is critically different,” Palmer wrote in his latest column for F1.com.

“Hamilton had an overlap on Button in 2011 and therefore was entitled to some space next to his team mate. Norris was desperate to force that same move, but the space was never there and Lando was never alongside. He simply drove into the back of Oscar.

"In 2011 the move was more contentious and the result quite different. Despite having a puncture, Button went on to win one of Formula 1’s most dramatic races, while Hamilton retired with damage.

“In 2025 I think McLaren – and probably even Norris – will be pleased that the incident didn’t take both cars out, even though it has ended up costing Lando 12 more points in the championship.

“The fact that Oscar actually benefitted from it, and Lando immediately held his hands up, means that the team will probably get away without civil war just yet.”

A ‘silver lining’ for Lando Norris?

Palmer also feels there are positives that Norris can take away from Montreal, despite making critical errors in both qualifying and the race.

“It’’s a real signal of intent as to the risks Norris will take in racing his team mate now,” Palmer added.

“It shows that the time for any pretence of teamwork is over and it is most definitely gloves off for the rest of the season. Piastri takes his biggest points advantage yet to the next race and Norris has another week of regret to think about what he might have done differently.

“The silver lining for him is that the pace was there. This looked like Norris’ best race drive of 2025 until the contact and he’ll take confidence from that. It’s just in the pressure moments that we are seeing too many errors.

“His Abu Dhabi win last year was under Constructors’ Championship pressure though and you don’t get a more intense Qualifying than Monaco, where he took pole, so we know he can do it, he just needs to find some momentum.

“This was another blot, but the championship is most certainly not over yet.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

