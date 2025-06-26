Lando Norris opens up on key McLaren talks and outcome of ‘painful’ clash

Lando Norris has shed light on the crunch talks which took place within McLaren following his clash with Oscar Piastri at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris took himself out of the Montreal race when he ran into the back of Piastri as he attempted to overtake his teammate on the start-finish straight in a dramatic conclusion to the 10th round of the 2025 F1 season.

Piastri was able to hold onto fourth to further extend his lead in the championship, while a downbeat Norris immediately put his hands up and took full responsibility for the incident.

“Talks have been talks! There has been a good amount of talks,” Norris told media including Crash.net at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“There is a good understanding of everything. Realising my thoughts, understanding things from my side, explaining it to the team. I made it clear from the immediate moment that I misjudged it and I took the fault for it.

"Not the most joyful conversation but a conversation that needed to be had. We all know what Rule No 1 is, and continues to be. Many things have come out stronger than they were prior, which you might not expect. But it’s a good outcome.

“Through an unfortunate circumstance, a lot has been learned and things are stronger than before.”

Asked how long it took him to move on from the clash, Norris replied: “It took me time because my team means everything to me. They are the people who gave me my opportunity in Formula 1. I want to win with McLaren.

“For what happened in Montreal to happen, with my teammate, it was the most painful part for me. It was the last thing I’d ever want to happen between me and my teammate.

“But also for the action to come from me. I felt bad for the team and for the people who work at McLaren.”

Will Papaya Rules change?

Norris insisted he and teammate Piastri will be free to race each other despite the coming together.

“Everything is the same,” Norris stressed, adding: “One of the lessons was me taking accountability. Which I did in the moment. It sets a good example for us as a team.

"Between the trust and honesty that Oscar and I have for each other, it’s important we keep that up. We stay strong. We don’t want to have the downfall that we know many other teams have had in the past.

“We want to race each other fair and hard, and on the limit, and not have a repeat of what happened.”

Norris also admitted that making more mistakes than Piastri is ultimately the reason for his current 22-point deficit to the Australian.

“I have been making more mistakes and I have been behind. That has been clear,” he said.

“It’s very close between us. Oscar has been more comfortable this season. I’ve had to improve and step up more than I have in the past because of the struggles and difficulties with the car.

“It’s also my job to drive whatever car I get given. I stand by that. It has been tough and Oscar has done a good job. It’s exciting to see how close it is. We push each other which unlocks another step which not a lot of other teams have.”