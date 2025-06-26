F1 Austrian Grand Prix hit with "severe weather”

Warning issued amid heavy rain and wind in Austria.

Heavy rain in the paddock
Heavy rain in the paddock
© XPB Images

The local authorities in Austria have warned of  “severe weather” conditions in the Styria region ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 race at the Red Bull Ring.

While earlier forecasts suggested that the 11th round of the F1 season would be held in dry conditions, an emergency alert was circulated during the media day at Spielberg on Thursday.

The warning highlighted the risk of stormy winds reaching up to 100km/h across Styria, where the Red Bull Ring is located,  as well as in surrounding areas, including Graz.

Coincidentally, the alert was sent out just as Liam Lawson was conducting his pre-weekend interview in the Racing Bulls hospitality on Thursday afternoon.

Weather warning ahead of 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix

“Severe weather is to be expected in the whole area of Styria between 2 pm and 12 am,” read the message, which was written in both German and English.

“Risk of stormy winds and local floodings, collapsing trees, hail and lightning strikes. Velocity of winds can reach up to 100 km/h in northeastern Styria and Graz and surroundings.

“Avoid parks and forest areas as well as riverbanks and secure all loose items. Observe the local weather development and prepare for sudden weather changes.”

A hailstorm swept through the circuit later in the afternoon, soaking the pitlane and paddock areas. As a precaution, teams were granted permission to close their garage shutters.

"Due to the anticipated severe weather conditions, all teams are allowed to close their garage doors,” read a brief statement from the FIA.

More rain is expected on Friday, potentially during the second free practice session, but the weather is expected to clear up by the business part of the weekend.

The Red Bull Ring is located in the Austrian Alps, making it more prone to sudden and dramatic shifts in weather conditions.

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

