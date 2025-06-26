Lewis Hamilton working with Loic Serra to tackle key Ferrari weaknesses for 2026

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he’s working closely with Loic Serra to address several key issues as Ferrari develops their 2026 F1 car.

Hamilton has endured a disappointing start to his Ferrari career, failing to finish on the podium in any of the opening 10 races.

The seven-time world champion has been vocal about his struggle to adapt to the SF-25.

Ferrari have failed to produce a title-contending car, which was unexpected as they finished just 14 points off McLaren in the constructors’ championship last year.

After the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton hinted that significant internal changes were needed at Ferrari for them to become a credible force in F1.

Speaking in Austria on Thursday, Hamilton said that his focus is ensuring Ferrari have “long-term success” by working closely with team principal Frederic Vasseur and technical chief, Serra.

“We are trying to do the best that we can. In the background I am working hard with Fred and the team to make changes and improvements so that we can have long-term success.

“I am working with Loic on next year’s front suspension and rear suspension, and addressing understeer issues, making sure we learn from previous years. Learning from this year so that next year is the best we can have is my main focus.”

Hamilton: Ferrari upgrade won’t “change a huge amount”

Over the next few rounds, Ferrari are expected to introduce a number of major upgrades in a bid to save their season.

For Austria, Ferrari are set to run a revised floor which will help cure their ride height issue.

Like teammate Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton is doubtful it will have a significant impact.

“I am happy that we have upgrades. It’s always exciting. I am grateful for everyone working hard,” Hamilton said.

“We don’t know yet, the actual effect it will have. The more information we get on the load added to the car isn’t clear.

“Hopefully it’s a step in the right direction but I don’t think we’re expecting to change a huge amount. Fingers crossed it’s better than we hope.”

Hamilton will be hoping that lady luck is on his side this weekend.

At the Spanish Grand Prix, his race was curtailed by a technical issue Ferrari refused to elaborate on publicly.

In Montreal, Hamilton ran over a groundhog, which destroyed the underside of his car.

“I am not making excuses. We were second in the constructors’ before the last race. We have had many problems on both sides,” he added.

“The positive is that we are making improvements and progressing. I feel like I am making progress.

“Ultimately it was a better weekend [in Canada]. The qualifying has improved. Obviously I had an issue in the race.

“A lot of things happen throughout the weekend. Maybe one day we’ll find out all the things that have gone on to hinder us - whether team mistakes, car issues, driver errors…”