Lewis Hamilton working with Loic Serra to tackle key Ferrari weaknesses for 2026

Lewis Hamilton is playing a key role behind the scenes to turn Ferrari around following a difficult start to the 2025 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he’s working closely with Loic Serra to address several key issues as Ferrari develops their 2026 F1 car.

Hamilton has endured a disappointing start to his Ferrari career, failing to finish on the podium in any of the opening 10 races.

The seven-time world champion has been vocal about his struggle to adapt to the SF-25.

Ferrari have failed to produce a title-contending car, which was unexpected as they finished just 14 points off McLaren in the constructors’ championship last year.

After the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton hinted that significant internal changes were needed at Ferrari for them to become a credible force in F1.

Speaking in Austria on Thursday, Hamilton said that his focus is ensuring Ferrari have “long-term success” by working closely with team principal Frederic Vasseur and technical chief, Serra.

“We are trying to do the best that we can. In the background I am working hard with Fred and the team to make changes and improvements so that we can have long-term success.

“I am working with Loic on next year’s front suspension and rear suspension, and addressing understeer issues, making sure we learn from previous years. Learning from this year so that next year is the best we can have is my main focus.”

Hamilton: Ferrari upgrade won’t “change a huge amount”

Over the next few rounds, Ferrari are expected to introduce a number of major upgrades in a bid to save their season.

For Austria, Ferrari are set to run a revised floor which will help cure their ride height issue.

Like teammate Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton is doubtful it will have a significant impact.

“I am happy that we have upgrades. It’s always exciting. I am grateful for everyone working hard,” Hamilton said.

“We don’t know yet, the actual effect it will have. The more information we get on the load added to the car isn’t clear.

“Hopefully it’s a step in the right direction but I don’t think we’re expecting to change a huge amount. Fingers crossed it’s better than we hope.”

Hamilton will be hoping that lady luck is on his side this weekend.

At the Spanish Grand Prix, his race was curtailed by a technical issue Ferrari refused to elaborate on publicly.

In Montreal, Hamilton ran over a groundhog, which destroyed the underside of his car.

“I am not making excuses. We were second in the constructors’ before the last race. We have had many problems on both sides,” he added.

“The positive is that we are making improvements and progressing. I feel like I am making progress.

“Ultimately it was a better weekend [in Canada]. The qualifying has improved. Obviously I had an issue in the race.

“A lot of things happen throughout the weekend. Maybe one day we’ll find out all the things that have gone on to hinder us - whether team mistakes, car issues, driver errors…”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
5h ago
Our insider hears what Lewis Hamilton and F1 drivers think about FIA guidelines
Liam Lawson and Alex Albon clash in Spain
F1 News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton working with Loic Serra to tackle key Ferrari weaknesses for 2026
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
6h ago
F1 Austrian Grand Prix hit with "severe weather”
Heavy rain in the paddock
F1 News
6h ago
Lando Norris opens up on key McLaren talks and outcome of ‘painful’ clash
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
7h ago
Aleix Espargaro extends Franco Morbidelli feud with a fresh jab before they meet again
Aleix Espargaro, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

More News

MotoGP News
7h ago
Maverick Vinales explains how he is “overriding” KTM MotoGP bike’s problems
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
MotoGP News
7h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio's “big question mark” from Aragon test is answered
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP News
7h ago
Is this the non-Ducati rider most likely to achieve Dutch MotoGP podium?
Marco Bezzecchi
F1 News
7h ago
George Russell suggests drastic rule tweak after Red Bull’s “faff” Canada protest
George Russell
MotoGP News
8h ago
Alex Marquez on Marc Marquez: ‘They’re trying to make a war between us’
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP