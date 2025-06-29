Lewis Hamilton ‘pushing to fix’ crucial Ferrari issue in F1 2025

Lewis Hamilton is “pushing” Ferrari to fix an ongoing brake issue which is holding them back during the 2025 F1 season.

Hamilton equalled his best result of the year so far, finishing fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix.

However, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were forced to lift and coast throughout the race.

It meant neither Ferrari driver could push throughout the 70-lap race, unlike the McLaren duo.

One area where Hamilton feels Ferrari need to get on top of is the brakes.

Hamilton revealed that he had to manage the brakes on his SF-25 from the early stages.

“A great start. A great battle with George through Turn 1, all to Turn 6,” Hamilton said after the race in Austria, where Crash.net are in the paddock.

“We managed to hold onto it around the outside which was pretty awesome. After that, the car didn’t feel too bad. I was able to hold on for a second but then I was struggling with the balance. We had brake issues. I had to manage these brakes really early on which was definitely losing us some time.

“That’s something I am really pushing to get fixed because it’s not great. And then, just with balance, I was struggling with the balance.”

Hamilton’s race pace “not good enough”

Hamilton continues to show improvement over one-lap, missing out on a front row starting position by a tenth.

However, unlike during his final years with Mercedes, Hamilton has been struggling over a race distance.

The 40-year-old finished around nine seconds off Leclerc at the chequered flag.

Hamilton conceded that his race pace is simply “not good enough.”

“Well I think we’ve moved forwards,” he added. “I think the upgrade was quite small. They didn’t really mention any time as it was quite small. It was perhaps a bigger result from putting the floor on. That’s a real positive. It’s great to see the team bringing the upgrade and us moving forwards. We’ve been the second fastest this weekend.

“Third and fourth is a real positive. There’s lots of good things to take from the weekend. There’s lots of areas to focus on. I think qualifying was better. We found a problem that I had through my last qualifying lap which cost me a tenth due to some issue on the car. That’s again a positive but I would have gone backwards if I started second anyways. I’ve got to find race pace. That’s key for me.

“Still losing massive ground. To lose eight seconds, nine seconds to Charles is not good enough so that’s what I’ve got to work on.”