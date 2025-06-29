Kimi Antonelli explains what went wrong in Max Verstappen F1 Austrian GP crash

Mercedes Formula 1 rookie Kimi Antonelli apologised to Max Verstappen after a first-lap mistake in the Austrian Grand Prix ended both drivers’ races.

Antonelli locked up his tyres heading into the tricky Turn 3 at the start of the race and collected the Red Bull of Verstappen, causing terminal damage to both cars.

Replays showed Antonelli darting to the right to avoid Liam Lawson under braking, but he couldn’t slow down his car in time and ran into the back of Verstappen, who was running directly ahead of the pair.

The stewards held the 18-year-old responsible for the collision and handed him a three-place grid penalty, which will apply in next weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli explains Max Verstappen crash at F1 Austrian GP

Verstappen, Antonelli

Explaining the incident to Sky Sports, the Mercedes driver said the collision was “inevitable” once he locked up the fronts into the uphill right-hander.

“I didn’t necessarily brake too late,” he said. But when I braked, obviously I braked hard because I was behind other cars.

“In that moment, I locked the rear. Then I couldn’t stop the car. I locked the rear then lost the car, and had to avoid Liam Lawson.

“It was too late because I was arriving too quick.

“I started to lock the front. Instead of decelerating I was accelerating. The car was taking speed. The crash was inevitable.

“I am super sorry to the team, and to Max.

“It’s a big mistake. Now we need to move forward and focus on Silverstone. It will be important to get back and to do like I did in Canada.”

After the crash, Antonelli even visited the Red Bull hospitality to say sorry to Verstappen, who was sympathetic to the Italian.

“I just apologised straight away,” Antonelli told F1.com. “I recognised it’s fully on me. I just feel sorry because I ended my race and I ended his as well.”

