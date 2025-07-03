George Russell’s firm response to Max Verstappen rumours: “I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere”

George Russell has issued a firm response to rumours that he could be replaced by Max Verstappen, stating “I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere”.

The big talking point heading into this weekend’s British Grand Prix has been speculation around Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 future.

Sky Italia reported that Verstappen had agreed to leave Red Bull for Mercedes.

Reputable Dutch journalist Erik van Heren has since disputed this.

Russell is out of contract at the end of this season but remains adamant that he will drive for Mercedes next year.

Speaking in the FIA press conference at Silverstone, Russell said: “I mean every team has two seats available, and it’s normal that every team is considering what the future holds and I don’t take that personally because I made it clear from the beginning I’m happy to be teammates with anybody.

“Of course there’s conversations and rumours and all of these have been pointed towards me but from my side that isn’t going to be the case. I want to continue with Mercedes into the future, the fact is Toto has never let me down.

“He’s always given me his word, and he’s also got to do what’s right for his team, which includes me but also includes the thousands of people who work for Mercedes. For me it’s nothing to worry about because I don’t think I’ll be going anywhere and whoever my teammate will be doesn’t concern me either. Just focusing on the driving.”

Russell also revealed that he’s spoken to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff more intently in the past week amid the plethora of rumours.

“I mean there’s a lot of conversations behind the scenes that are not public and I know where their loyalty lies,” Russell added.

“It doesn’t need to be public or broadcasted to everybody. We’ve spoken a bit more over the last week because there’s numerous articles and whatnot out there but it doesn’t really change anything on my side because as I said I’m performing better than ever, it’s as simple as that really, performance speaks for everything.”

When asked if Russell was talking to other teams, he simply replied: “No”.

Russell “thick-skinned” despite rumours

The speculation surrounding George Russell is arguably unfair, given how impressive he’s been in F1 2025.

Alongside Max Verstappen, Russell has been among the best-performing drivers this year.

When asked if the speculation about his future was “unfair”, he replied: “That’s for you to judge and for me… I feel quite thick-skinned, I don’t really read much news or listen to rumours.

“I just focus on the facts and focus on the driving. I said it at the beginning of the year, you can have a contract but if you don’t perform you’re out, if you do perform everything sorts itself out.

“From my side not really much more to add, just focusing on the driving, as I’ve been all for this whole year.”