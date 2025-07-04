Lewis Hamilton: F1 filmmakers shouldn’t rush in creating a sequel

Lewis Hamilton has warned against “rushing” into a sequel for the F1 movie despite its strong start at the box office.

F1: The Movie was released globally last week and drew hundreds of thousands of viewers to cinemas, grossing almost $150 million in its opening weekend.

With the film also receiving positive reviews from fans, a report emerged claiming that “gears are turning on a potential sequel.”

But Hamilton, who served as a producer on the film and helped ensure its authenticity, believes diving straight into a follow-up would be a mistake.

He believes everyone involved in the film should “enjoy” its success before making any attempt at making a second part.

Asked if he had spoken to director Joseph Kosinski or co-producer Jerry Bruckheimer about a sequel, Hamilton told media including Crash.net: “Well if I had, I wouldn't be telling you right now firstly. But, no [I haven’t spoken to them].”

“I saw someone talk about it, but it's like we literally just finished it, so I think the last thing we want right now is a sequel.

It's been four years in the making. It was a lot of work, particularly for Joe. It's time away from your family, it's time away from your kids.

"Also, you just need this to just simmer for a while, just enjoy it. I think the worst thing we probably could do is to rush into doing a sequel.

"Most sequels are way worse, and so we don't need to rush it. I think if we do do a sequel. I would say let's really, really take our time in getting it even better than [the first part].”

Hamilton has also advised the filmmakers to conduct an F1-style debrief to assess what worked and what didn’t.

“I don't know if they've ever done it before, but I've asked them to do a debrief,” he explained.

“So let's review what we did, what we could have done better. I don't know if they ever do that in the movie business, but it's something obviously I've learned from here and so I'm gonna try to apply that to the future programs that I do.”