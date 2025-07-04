Alex Albon predicts Max Verstappen’s teammate gap will shrink if he leaves Red Bull

Alex Albon expects Max Verstappen’s advantage over his teammates to shrink if he leaves Red Bull.

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes in the near future.

Media day at the British Grand Prix was dominated by speculation around Verstappen’s future.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli appear confident that they will remain with Mercedes.

Verstappen refused to elaborate on his current situation, pointing out he has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028.

The Dutchman has dominated the sport in recent seasons, winning four consecutive drivers’ titles.

He’s also dominated all his teammates since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Red Bull at the end of 2018.

Pierre Gasly, Albon, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson, and now Yuki Tsunoda have been dismantled by Verstappen.

Gasly was sacked midway through 2019 after languishing well behind Verstappen, while Albon was dropped at the end of 2020.

Verstappen whitewashed the Thai driver in qualifying, putting Albon on the sidelines for the entirety of 2021.

Albon’s bold Verstappen prediction

It’s been claimed that Red Bull’s car is built to suit Verstappen’s driving style.

As a result, the gap between Verstappen and his teammates his exaggerated.

Gasly and Albon have rebuilt their reputations since leaving Red Bull, while Lawson looked more comfortable when returning to RB.

Albon thinks that while Verstappen will still be very quick, it’s unlikely the advantage he’s enjoyed at Red Bull will cary over.

“In F1, it is easy for everyone to fall into the trap of: ‘All the drivers are at the same level all the time, and there is no such thing as suiting a car or not suiting a car,” he told the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast.

“And I think that for the same reason why you’re seeing so many drivers struggle up against Max, just flip the script and put Max in a different car, I think he’d still be very quick, don’t get me wrong about that. But I don’t think you’re going to see the same gaps that you see that he’s putting on his teammates now.

“And for the same reason, some drivers it clicks, some drivers it doesn’t. I remember my first lap in a Williams, despite being down on downforce considerably to what I was used to, it still clicks.

“And don’t forget that my six-month stint in Toro Rosso at the time was strong as well. And it just swings.”