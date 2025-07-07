Doubts grow over Franco Colapinto as Ted Kravitz suggests surprise Alpine replacement

Ted Kravitz has suggested four drivers who could replace Franco Colapinto as doubts grow over his F1 future at Alpine.

Colapinto’s British Grand Prix was cut short after his Alpine F1 car was stuck in second gear and stalling.

The Argentine was set to start from the pit lane after an awful qualifying session.

Colapinto, who was faster than Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly after the first runs in Q1, lost control of his car at the final corner.

After Colapinto's latest shunt, Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore was seen with his head in his hands.

Colapinto replaced Jack Doohan following the Miami Grand Prix in May.

However, Colapinto has struggled to replicate the impressive run of performances he showed at Williams when he replaced Logan Sargeant mid-season.

Ahead of the British GP, it was reported that Alpine were interested in Valtteri Bottas as a possible replacement for Colapinto.

Bottas has been on the sidelines this year as Mercedes’ test and reserve driver.

The Finn hopes to return to the grid in 2026, potentially with Cadillac.

Alpine could prove to be a better option for Bottas, though.

Alpine are abandoning their Renault engine project to move to Mercedes power from next year.

With all reports hinting that Mercedes will have the best engine in 2026, it could be wise for any driver to consider Alpine despite their turmoil off track.

Alpine’s F1 driver options

With Colapinto still struggling, Kravitz suggested that Bottas or Felipe Drugovich could be possible alternatives.

Drugovich is Aston Martin’s reserve driver, but he’s yet to make his F1 grand prix debut.

Alpine could turn to Paul Aron, who is part of their junior academy and got a taste of F1 action again in Friday practice with Sauber.

“Pierre Gasly, one of the stars of the notebook today, got sixth,” Kravitz said.

“They’re still last in the constructors’ and more questions about whether Franco Colapinto is going to be driving this car in Spa in a few weeks’ time.

“It could be Jack Doohan, it could be Valtteri Bottas, it might be Felipe Drugovich, might be anybody.

“It could be Paul Aron, so there are plenty of doubts about Colapinto because he’s going through a very difficult moment because he did not start.

“He was already starting from the pit lane, but then he got into some technical difficulty with getting stuck in second gear and then the car stalling and then it wouldn’t go into anti-stall and release the gear.

“There was some technical reason why he was absolutely not able to get home, so a disastrous race after a disastrous qualifying for Franco Colapinto.”