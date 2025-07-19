Mercedes “massive disappointment”, pointed to “greater worry for them”

Mercedes’ 2025 F1 season so far has been branded a “massive disappointment”.

Toto Wolff led his team into the campaign having lost Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, beginning a new era for his previously dominant squad.

But they have again lagged behind the pace-setters, now McLaren, after two years of failing to regularly fight Red Bull.

George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli have constantly been plagued by temperature issues - their Mercedes is at its most effective in cooler conditions but struggles when it heats up.

“They will frankly be irritated that it’s a season where how hot it is will determine how good a weekend they will have,” Lawrence Barretto told the F1 Nation podcast.

“Ever since these regulations were introduced Mercedes have not been on top of the aero or chassis.

“That will probably be a greater worry for them, given there is another chance to the regulations next year.

“Imagine the pain they’d be in if they can’t get their car right when the temperature starts to rise.

“George has out-performed that car, and Kimi has shown talent in certain races.

“But ultimately they thought that they’d make a step this year, and they haven’t. They will see this as a massive disappointment.

“It will be a worry that they’ve fallen further back. It doesn’t matter if they’re much of a muchness with Red Bull and Ferrari. It’s the gap to McLaren, who they supply power units to. It will be incredibly irritating.”

The good news for Mercedes is that the F1 2026 regulations offer them a fresh start.

Their power unit is rumoured within the F1 paddock to be among the strongest for the new rules.

That is enabling them to flirt with the idea of signing Max Verstappen.

George Russell 'having season of his career'

Russell’s win at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix is the only victory outside of the drivers’ championship’s top three - Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Verstappen.

“I think Russell is having the season of his career, he is driving well and doing a good job. But he doesn’t have the machinery to fight with the rest,” Jolyon Palmer said.

“He is dragging things out of it when it looks like hope it lost.

“They were having a difficult weekend [at Silverstone] but Russell executed a great Q3 lap. They didn’t have the pace to be ahead of the Ferraris but Russell did a great lap to put himself there.”

Russell’s future is in doubt because he hasn’t yet put pen to paper on a new contract. His existing deal expires this season.

Russell has impressed as Mercedes’ senior driver, having out-performed then-teammate Hamilton last year.

But the potential availability of Verstappen is threatening Russell’s position. Although Russell has claimed it is highly unlikely he will race in any other colours in 2026.