Max Verstappen mood worsens as Red Bull problems are exposed by F1 Dutch GP

The summer break has done little to alleviate the mood within Red Bull.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Max Verstappen says his Red Bull Formula 1 car continues to suffer from the same underlying issues, as the season resumes at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend after a four-week summer break.

Having failed to finish on the podium in the previous four grands prix, Verstappen again looked downbeat at his home race at Zandvoort as he struggled with the RB21 in Friday practice.

Finishing fifth overall with a best time of 1m10.478s, the four-time world champion lagged behind not just McLaren and Mercedes, but also Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Track characteristics further compromised the Dutchman’s day, with Zandvoort featuring a large selection of long, medium-speed corners that have already proved to be Red Bull’s weak point in Hungary.

Speaking to Sky TV, Verstappen said the Milton Keynes squad is in the same position as it was before the summer shutdown, as he played down any chances of an overnight turnaround.

“Nothing special really. Still struggling with the same things,” he said, summing up the day. 

“Again, we tried a lot of things with the car, but it just doesn't really seem to change anything in terms of my underlying problem.

“We'll look overnight if we can find a bit more, but I'm not gonna expect a massive turnaround. It's just tricky.

“Plus, the layout of the track also probably doesn't suit our problems that we have with the car.

“In the middle sector, there are a lot of long corners, so it's not great.”

While McLaren and Mercedes were always expected to be quick in the second half of the season, Alonso’s shock performance in the Aston Martin AMR25 has created another headache for Red Bull.

Having finished a distant ninth last time out at the Hungaroring, Verstappen was also pessimistic about his chances at Zandvoort.

“It looks like it will be really hard enough to be in the top 5, but we'll see tomorrow.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Helmut Marko gives update on when Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull future will be decided
12m ago
Yuki Tsunoda and Helmut Marko
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton points to "unpredictable" Ferrari after two spins in Dutch GP practice
31m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris names shock No1 challenger to McLaren at F1 Dutch Grand Prix
45m ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
McLaren cop fine, Oscar Piastri escapes penalty for George Russell near-miss
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Fernando Alonso names F1 teams that should fear Aston Martin pace at Dutch GP
1h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

More News

F1 News
Lance Stroll told where he went wrong to cause hefty F1 Dutch GP shunt
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 News
Max Verstappen mood worsens as Red Bull problems are exposed by F1 Dutch GP
1h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez "hell" is key to Valentino Rossi MotoGP king row, says Pedro Acosta
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lance Stroll explains cause of violent crash at F1 Dutch GP: “I was a passenger”
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 Results
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
2h ago
Lando Norris