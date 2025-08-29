Lance Stroll explains cause of violent crash at F1 Dutch GP: “I was a passenger”

Lance Stroll blamed a “little lock-up” for his hefty crash in second practice for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Stroll crashed heavily at the banked left-hander (Turn 3) at Zandvoort in FP2, bringing an end to a promising day for Aston Martin.

Fortunately, Stroll came away from the incident unscathed and seemingly without injury.

It’s a unique corner, given the banking, and it’s where Daniel Ricciardo injured his wrists two years ago when driving for AlphaTauri.

Stroll addressed the incident when speaking to F1TV after the session.

Explaining what happened in FP2, Stroll said: “Just a little lock-up and then from there I was just a passenger.

“Just one of those things.”

Stroll was forced to pull out of the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year after experiencing pain in hands.

This was due to a cycling accident he suffered back in February 2023 where he broke both his wrists.

Stroll was forced to sit out of pre-season testing and his participation in the first race of the year was in jeopardy.

During Stroll’s crash at Zandvoort, he decided to keep both hands on the steering wheel, which meant he felt the impact of the crash.

Stroll encouraged by Aston Martin pace

Aside from Lance Stroll's shunt, Aston Martin are in the mix for another strong qualifying result.

Teammate Fernando Alonso ended FP2 second-fastest, less than a tenth off Lando Norris’ pace.

The Aston Martin package has come alive in recent weeks, with Alonso finishing fifth at the Hungaroring.

“I think we looked competitive throughout the day and Fernando now in FP2,” Stroll explained.

“We’re in a good spot so let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Stroll remains confident Aston Martin can challenge for the front rows of the grid, behind the McLaren pair.

“I think so. It looks like that. It looks that way. We will see,” he added.