Lance Stroll told where he went wrong to cause hefty F1 Dutch GP shunt

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok believes Lance Stroll’s positioning led to his heavy crash during FP2 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Stroll crashed heavily at Turn 3 at Zandvoort in second practice, ending his running prematurely.

The Canadian locked up and clattered into the barriers in what was a violent incident.

Fortunately, Stroll emerged from the incident unscathed, particularly because he kept his hands on the wheel during the impact.

After the session, Chandhok analysed Stroll’s crash and noticed his positioning on the approach to the corner.

Chandhok noted that Stroll was a bit more right and thus higher up on the banking, leading to his lock-up and eventual crash.

“Let’s try and take a look at what he might have done differently in terms of the lines,” Chandhok explained.

“Just in terms of positioning, you can see he’s a bit more to the right. If you look at relative position (compared to a previous lap) he’s a bit more right on the way in but that’s not as much of a problem.

“It’s when you get down here. That’s where you can see he’s higher up. He’s higher up on the banking compared to his push lap and his best lap there on the left-hand side. He’s higher up and I wonder if that’s what’s caught him off guard because when he’s gone down to the braking point that front wheel has come off the ground. It’s slightly different the way you go into the banking. The front-left wheel comes off the ground and at that point, watch his hands.”

Chandhok pointed out Stroll’s weird decision to keep his hands on the steering wheel.

Lance Stroll missed the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix earlier this year after experiencing pain in his hands.

This was due to a cycling accident ahead of the 2023 F1 season, which ruled him out of testing.

Chandhok added: “He’s got so much steering lock on but the car is not slowing down. He’s got the front-left off the ground, then it lands, then it locks up and at that point you’re just a passenger sliding into the wall.

“To me, this was a surprise because as we were saying in commentary he’s a driver who’s injured both wrists in an accident before but he keeps his hands completely locked, full 180 and he’s kept his hands on the wheel as it’s made impact. I am pleased to hear that he is okay because it was a hefty whack.”

Aston Martin promise at Zandvoort

LaStroll’s crash aside, it was a very encouraging day for Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso ended FP2 second-fastest, less than a tenth off Lando Norris’ top time.

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve quipped that Alonso’s IndyCar experience is paying off.

“Banked corners. Remember, he did the Indy 500. That helped him,” Villeneuve said.

On Alonso, Naomi Schiff added: “This is a circuit which rewards driver confidence. It is a beast of a circuit, it is very technical.

“It requires guts and bravery. Fernando is a driver who is full of confidence. Two years ago, he was on for a potential win here against Max Verstappen.”