Fernando Alonso names F1 teams that should fear Aston Martin pace at Dutch GP

Fernando Alonso is optimistic but also realistic about Aston Martin's chances in the Dutch GP.

Fernando Alonso is “more optimistic” about Aston Martin’s prospects following a strong run in Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, but believes a front-row is out of reach.

Aston Martin was the surprise performer as the Formula 1 season resumed after a four-week long summer break, with Alonso splitting the two McLaren cars to set the second-quickest time in FP2.

The Spaniard lapped just 0.087s slower than pacesetter Lando Norris, and, crucially, was three tenths quicker than the next non-McLaren driver, Mercedes’ George Russell.

The strong showing at Zandvoort followed just four weeks after Aston’s best points haul of the year in Hungary, where Alonso finished a season-best fifth and teammate Lance Stroll followed in in seventh.

Fernando Alonso optimistic at F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Speaking on Friday, Alonso said the results in practice proved that the Silverstone-based squad is on the right trajectory in F1.

“I do [feel more optimistic], for sure. A little bit more optimistic than some of the other Fridays we did,” he said.

“Hungary was strong for us, and now we're going to the following race in Zandvoort and we're still showing some good pace in free practice.

“We know it's only free practice, but it's good to see our times up there and let's see what we can do tomorrow.”

While Alonso still thinks McLaren is unbeatable this weekend, despite edging out championship leader Oscar Piastri by two thousandths of a second in FP2, he is confident Aston Martin can battle with other teams.

“I don't think that it's within our reach to fight with the McLarens, but maybe, some of the top teams, Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull don’t seem too far away, so we will try to be in that mix,” he said.

