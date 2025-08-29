Lewis Hamilton points to "unpredictable" Ferrari after two spins in Dutch GP practice

Lewis Hamilton spun twice in Friday practice for the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton cited the ride quality on his Ferrari after spinning twice in Friday practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

It was a difficult day for Ferrari overall as Hamilton set the sixth-fastest time in FP2, over eight-tenths off Lando Norris’ top time.

Teammate Charles Leclerc didn’t fare much better, down in eighth-place overall.

Hamilton spun twice during Friday practice.

The seven-time world champion lost control of his Ferrari on the approach to the banked left-hander, but fortunately, he kept it out of the barriers.

Hamilton also spun in FP2, running wide at Turn 9.

Explaining his spins in practice, Hamilton said: “I think the first one was just pushing too much.

“I think, ultimately, also the ride quality is not where we want it. The car is quite unpredictable.

“The second one? I touched the grass, had a snap. That was that. I was pushing which is positive, I guess. But hopefully no more.”

While Hamilton is confident of finding improvements overnight, he doubts there’s enough time in the car to challenge the McLarens.

“Before my spin, I think I was around a tenth up. Then I got another tenth and a half in the final corner,” Hamilton added.

“I’ve got to make improvements there. We have got work to do with the setup. Pace-wise, we are where we are.

“I don’t know where we’re going to find eight tenths, I really don’t. But we will try.”

“Worst Friday of the season”

Leclerc described it as “probably the worst Friday of the season” for Ferrari.

He believes it’s an important “wake-up call” for the team.

“It was a very, very, very, very difficult Friday. Probably the worst Friday of the season,” Leclerc added.

“It is right after the holidays, so it’s a wake-up call.

“We have had some difficult Fridays. Now it’s up to us to turn the situation around.

“For sure, it hasn’t been an easy day. FP1 was extremely difficult but FP2 was slightly better, but still far from where we want to be.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

