Max Verstappen hails ‘final change’ for Red Bull F1 turnaround in Dutch GP qualifying

Max Verstappen praised Red Bull’s Dutch Grand Prix qualifying turnaround, crediting a last-minute “final” tweak to his car.

Verstappen secured third on the grid for his home race at Zandvoort, behind the two McLaren drivers.

The Dutchman produced an impressive midfield sector to finish qualifying just over two-tenths away from pole-sitter Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen described third on the grid as a “great achievement” considering Red Bull's struggles in practice.

“No, not really,” Verstappen replied if he felt pole position was possible.

“The gap was still big throughout qualifying but I just wanted to be P3 to be honest because the whole weekend has been difficult but then in qualifying, it came together a bit more and that was very positive.

“I think the final change we made to the car definitely brought it in a nicer operating window and I could push a bit more so for us, to be P3, is a great achievement.

“They’re [McLaren] dominant everywhere. It’s been good for us. A good turnaround throughout the weekend.”

Verstappen assesses his chances in the race

Verstappen has scored just five podiums so far this year - two of them were victories.

Verstappen slumped to a disappointing P9 finish last time out at the Hungaroring, finishing over 70 seconds behind Lando Norris.

Looking ahead to the race, Verstappen added: “Hopefully a podium - that’s realistic I hope. Normally, in the race, it’s been a bit up and down for us.

“Sometimes good, sometimes bad compared to our quali pace. Hopefully tomorrow it’s going to be a good one.”

Verstappen hopes he can keep George Russell and the Ferrari duo behind on Sunday.

“It’s a bit unknown, but I do think that what we have on the car should be more stable,” Verstappen explained.

“But this season in general, our race pace has not been the best in terms of if you compare it to a qualifying lap.

“But I just hope that at least we can keep the guys behind us literally behind us in the race. What happens in front of me, I have no control over. I’ll just try to do the best I can from my side.”