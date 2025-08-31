Carlos Sainz rages at “ridiculous” penalty, he blames “always the same guy”

Carlos Sainz made his feelings clear after a controversial penalty in the Dutch GP.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Williams Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has blasted the time penalty he received in the Dutch Grand Prix as “the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in my life.”

Sainz was hit with a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Racing Bulls rival Liam Lawson at the safety car restart on lap 26.

The Spaniard was trying to pass Lawson around the outside of Turn 1 when the latter appeared to shut the door on him. The pair made contact, with Sainz immediately dropping the order with a front-right puncture.

Lawson also didn’t escape unscathed, with entire tyre left-rear coming off the wheel rim.

Both immediately headed into the pits for a fresh set of tyres, and dropped to the rear of the field.

Sainz had already made his feelings clear in the immediate aftermath of the race, putting the blame on his rival for causing the collision.

“He is just so stupid, oh my god!,” said the four-time grand prix winner.

“This guy, it’s always the same guy.”

When informed about the penalty later by the team, Sainz fired an angry rant over radio.

“Who? Who gets a penalty? Me,” he said. Are you joking? You’re joking. I mean, it’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in my life.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

