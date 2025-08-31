Lewis Hamilton nightmare worsens as he crashes out of F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton suffered another low point in what is turning out to be an increasingly difficult first Formula 1 first season with Ferrari, as he crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix.

With the track getting slippery due to light rain, Hamilton lost control of his car going into Turn 3 and went off the track, before hitting the barriers at the exit of the corner.

While the impact was at low speed, the damage was enough to send the seven-time world champion out of the race.

Race engineer Riccardo Adami asked via team radio: "Are you okay?"

Hamilton answered: “Yes. I am so sorry, guys."

Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc also failed to finish the F1 Dutch Grand Prix. Leclerc's race was ended prematurely in a tangle with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Lewis Hamilton's first DNF in a Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton

This is Hamilton’s first DNF of the 2025 F1 season, although he was disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix earlier in the year due to excessive plank wear.

Even though the crash was caused by the conditions, the rain had not intensified for drivers to switch to wet tyres at the time of writing.

McLaren driver Lando Norris enquired about the possible reasons behind the incident, asking his race engineer: “How did Hamilton crash? Did he go onto the green, and the green was slippery because of the rain?”

Norris’ race engineer answered: “Yes it looks like exactly that. He went wide of the white line.”

Norris replied: “Then you should tell me earlier! This is a race-ending bit of information.”

Hamilton is also due to visit the stewards after the race for allegedly failing to slow down under yellow flags on his way to the starting grid.

The F1 Dutch Grand Prix was Hamilton's return to action after he caused concern by calling himself 'useless' in Hungary.

Hamilton went away for the summer break having told Ferrari, in a frustrated interview, to replace him.

But he had a new sense of optimism in Zandvoort this weekend, only for the goodwill to vanish on Sunday afternoon with his first DNF in a Ferrari.