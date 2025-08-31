Lewis Hamilton faces FIA stewards’ wrath for incident before F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards following the F1 Dutch Grand Prix over a pre-race incident.

Hamilton is under investigation for failing to lift off the throttle under yellow flags while making their way to the starting grid.

It remains unclear why the caution flags were shown, or what sanctions could be applied if any driver is deemed to have breached the rules.

Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz were also noted for failing to adhere to maximum delta time.

While drivers are not at full racing speed en route to the grid, there is still a risk of incidents, particularly in damp conditions.

Norris started the race from second for McLaren, with 2025 Ferrari signing Hamilton lining up in seventh.

Piastri started from pole, Verstappen was third.

The two McLaren drivers are continuing their battle for the F1 drivers' title at Zandvoort this weekend.

Hamilton's afternoon in the Netherlands went from bad to worse when he crashed on Lap 23.