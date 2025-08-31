Shock revelation that Max Verstappen discussed Ferrari move with father

Max Verstappen and his father Jos held discussion about a potential move to Ferrari earlier this year when the four-time Formula 1 champion was weighing his future away from Red Bull.

Following a tough start to the 2025 season for Red Bull, Verstappen was reportedly considering triggering an exit clause in his contract at the summer break and making a shock switch for the start of F1’s new era in 2026.

Mercedes has been seen as the most likely destination for the Dutchman, with team principal Toto Wolff having also made overtures last year when Red Bull was struggling with an internal civil war.

However, it has now emerged that Verstappen’s camp also considered Ferrari as an option as they debated what the best route was to take for 2026 and beyond.

It’s unclear how a move to Ferrari would have been possible next year, with Charles Leclerc locked into a long-term contract at Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton also having signed a multi-year deal prior to 20265.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It's not that we only talk about it a lot this year,” Jos Verstappen told Viaplay. "This year, nevertheless, a bit more than the years before.

“Also, a lot of nonsense comes along [with the rumours]. But we also talk about Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. That makes sense."

Ultimately, Verstappen committed to staying at Red Bull for at least another season before the Hungarian Grand Prix in July, with Wolff simultaneously declaring George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will be retained at Mercedes.

Verstappen revealed that it was his decision to continue racing for the team with which he has now won 65 races in addition to four titles.

"I have to choose for myself what I want,” he declared.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Verstappen’s father Jos added: "We always talk about it with [his manager] Raymond Vermeulen, Max and myself, but he makes the final decision."

Verstappen also admitted that he met Wolff privately outside of F1 following reports that they had both spent their vacation in Sardinia in July.

"There's no secret, I mean, I even went for lunch with Toto and the family, and I think that's absolutely allowed,” he told ESPN.

“It's not even that you speak about Formula One business, it's just life. We parked up next to each other because we were in the same bay to sleep, and during the day, everyone does their thing.

“But sometimes you meet up and you have a good relationship with people. I think that's nice, that it's not only about competition."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT