Charles Leclerc's "in the bin" verdict after Kimi Antonelli "ruined" F1 Dutch GP

Charles Leclerc ended his F1 Dutch Grand Prix slumped on the hill.

Ferrari driver Leclerc crashed out on Lap 53 of 72 at Zandvoort after contact with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Leclerc was sent flying into the wall and Antonelli emerged with a puncture (and a 10-second time penalty) after their heavy collision.

“It is a mistake from Kimi,” Charles Leclerc said afterwards to media including Crash.net.

“You have to be aggressive on a track like this to overtake.

“He tried to be aggressive and it was too much. He touched my rear left, it was the end of my race.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a rookie mistake, it was just a mistake that could happen in the first year or the fifth year.”

Leclerc added to Sky Sports: "You’ve got to be aggressive to make a pass, that’s why I did against George.

"Kimi tried to do it to myself but I think he probably misjudged it, and ruined my race. It’s a shame."

Charles Leclerc

Leclerc had previously indicated unhappiness at the timing of a pit stop.

But he clarified afterwards that Ferrari’s strategy, which is often questioned, was not up for debate at the Dutch Grand Prix.

“The tyres weren’t too bad but judging by the out-lap of Kimi, it was strong,” Leclerc explained.

“The team decided to pit me because they thought he would probably get past us.

“I was frustrated for what happened but the strategy isn’t a talking point today.

“It was Kimi’s mistake which threw the efforts we had into the bin.”

Charles Leclerc explains George Russell clash at F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Leclerc and George Russell must visit the FIA stewards after the Dutch Grand Prix after their collision on Lap 32.

Leclerc braked late to go around the outside of Russell at Turn 10 but his wheels crossed the white line.

“It was aggressive but we are fighting for a place in the championship,” Leclerc said.

“For the constructors’. For the drivers’, I don’t really care.

“I will always be aggressive. It was on the limit. I knew I wouldn’t have many chances. He defended the inside, I went for the outside.

“He didn’t expect me to go for the outside. He did the corner as if I wasn’t there. We touched.

“I don’t know what the stewards are looking at.”

Ferrari also saw Lewis Hamilton fail to finish a grand prix for the first time in their colours.

Hamilton crashed out from seventh-place and explained how he lost control of his Ferrari.

It means the Italian team go home from Zandvoort without a point.

“We can see positives in every situation but I’d rather look at it as a very, very disappointing weekend,” Leclerc said.

“We struggled from FP1 to quali, the race was better. Especially after the holidays, to have a Friday like that? We cannot afford to have another Friday like that because it definitely has an influence for the rest of the weekend.”

Next up, Ferrari are set for the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, their home race.

It will be Hamilton’s first time driving for the team at Monza.

Leclerc said: “I am looking forward to it, there is a lot of positive energy starting from Tuesday in Milan.

“We always have a lot of support.

“I think [Zandvoort] has everything that our car hates, so Monza is more positive.

“Whether it’s a track where we can target a win, I don’t think so.”