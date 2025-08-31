Charles Leclerc's "in the bin" verdict after Kimi Antonelli "ruined" F1 Dutch GP

Charles Leclerc ended F1 Dutch Grand Prix sat miserably on a hill

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc ended his F1 Dutch Grand Prix slumped on the hill.

Ferrari driver Leclerc crashed out on Lap 53 of 72 at Zandvoort after contact with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Leclerc was sent flying into the wall and Antonelli emerged with a puncture (and a 10-second time penalty) after their heavy collision.

“It is a mistake from Kimi,” Charles Leclerc said afterwards to media including Crash.net.

“You have to be aggressive on a track like this to overtake.

“He tried to be aggressive and it was too much. He touched my rear left, it was the end of my race.

“I wouldn’t describe it as a rookie mistake, it was just a mistake that could happen in the first year or the fifth year.”

Leclerc added to Sky Sports: "You’ve got to be aggressive to make a pass, that’s why I did against George.

"Kimi tried to do it to myself but I think he probably misjudged it, and ruined my race. It’s a shame."

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Leclerc had previously indicated unhappiness at the timing of a pit stop.

But he clarified afterwards that Ferrari’s strategy, which is often questioned, was not up for debate at the Dutch Grand Prix.

“The tyres weren’t too bad but judging by the out-lap of Kimi, it was strong,” Leclerc explained.

“The team decided to pit me because they thought he would probably get past us.

“I was frustrated for what happened but the strategy isn’t a talking point today.

“It was Kimi’s mistake which threw the efforts we had into the bin.”

Charles Leclerc explains George Russell clash at F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Leclerc and George Russell must visit the FIA stewards after the Dutch Grand Prix after their collision on Lap 32.

Leclerc braked late to go around the outside of Russell at Turn 10 but his wheels crossed the white line.

“It was aggressive but we are fighting for a place in the championship,” Leclerc said.

“For the constructors’. For the drivers’, I don’t really care.

“I will always be aggressive. It was on the limit. I knew I wouldn’t have many chances. He defended the inside, I went for the outside.

“He didn’t expect me to go for the outside. He did the corner as if I wasn’t there. We touched.

“I don’t know what the stewards are looking at.”

Ferrari also saw Lewis Hamilton fail to finish a grand prix for the first time in their colours.

Hamilton crashed out from seventh-place and explained how he lost control of his Ferrari.

It means the Italian team go home from Zandvoort without a point.

“We can see positives in every situation but I’d rather look at it as a very, very disappointing weekend,” Leclerc said.

“We struggled from FP1 to quali, the race was better. Especially after the holidays, to have a Friday like that? We cannot afford to have another Friday like that because it definitely has an influence for the rest of the weekend.”

Next up, Ferrari are set for the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza, their home race.

It will be Hamilton’s first time driving for the team at Monza.

Leclerc said: “I am looking forward to it, there is a lot of positive energy starting from Tuesday in Milan.

“We always have a lot of support.

“I think [Zandvoort] has everything that our car hates, so Monza is more positive.

“Whether it’s a track where we can target a win, I don’t think so.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton miles apart in driver ratings for F1 Dutch GP
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton slapped with brutal penalty for Monza by FIA at F1 Dutch Grand Prix
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 Feature
F1 insider's verdict as oil leak threatens to shatter Lando Norris' title hopes
2h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Another F1 driver has broken a trophy after celebrating on the podium!
3h ago
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
F1 News
Isack Hadjar: “I thought my life was over” after debut crash before Dutch GP podium
3h ago
Isack Hadjar

More News

F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve hammers Kimi Antonelli: "F1 is too much, a move you see in F4"
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Toto Wolff reminded of infamous F1 event which is terrible news for Lando Norris
3h ago
Toto Wolff
F1 News
Apologetic Kimi Antonelli will “think twice” after wiping out Charles Leclerc
4h ago
Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton crash judgement made by F1’s most brutally honest voice
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez aura summed up perfectly in one word by Marco Rigamonti
4h ago
Marquez, Rigamonti