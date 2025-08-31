Jacques Villeneuve hammers Kimi Antonelli: "F1 is too much, a move you see in F4"

Kimi Antonelli has come under fire from Jacques Villeneuve for "a move that you might see in Formula 4 or Formula 3"

Kimi Antonelli and Charles Leclerc
Former Formula 1 star Jacques Villeneuve hit out at Kimi Antonelli following his clash with Charles Leclerc in the Dutch Grand Prix, saying “maybe F1 is just too much for him”.

Mercedes rookie Antonelli sent Leclerc’s Ferrari into the wall at Turn 3 while attempting a move for seventh on lap 53 of 72.

The stewards deemed Antonelli responsible for causing the collision and slapped him with a 10-second time penalty, while he was also sanctioned separately for speeding in the pitlane.

He eventually finished the race down in 16th place and took full responsibility for the accident that sent Leclerc out of the race.

Jacques Villeneuve critical of Kimi Antonelli at F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Antonelli, Leclerc
However, 1997 F1 champion Villeneuve was not impressed with Antonelli’s action, saying the move was something you’d expect to see in junior categories.

“Very poor. A move that you might see in Formula 4 or Formula 3, from a driver who doesn’t have experience,” the Canadian told Sky TV.

“It’s not calculated the way it should be.

“When you are in F1, you will make mistakes if you drive too hard on the limit. But this wasn’t that.

“It was just badly calculated. He shouldn’t have done that.

“Then, he got all riled up and [was penalised for breaking the pit lane] speed limit, as well.

“Maybe F1 is just too much for him.”

Age no excuse for Kimi Antonelli's 'Formula 4 move'

Antonelli became the third youngest driver to make his F1 debut when he lined up on the grid in Australia for the start of the 2025 season.

However, Villeneuve disagreed with the notion that Antonelli’s errors are down to his age, arguing that other drivers also succeeded in F1 while they were in their teens.

“No. He is in Formula 1. What age was Max [Verstappen]? What age was Lewis [Hamilton]? That’s not a good excuse,” said Villeneuve.

“Look how far behind he was before the corner. He was two car lengths behind.

“On which planet did he think it would stick, that it would work out?

“Everyone knows when you go to the inside line that this track doesn’t work.

“So you need to be next to the other driver, like Max, who was on the outside and barely made it stick.

“So it was a poor calculation. He should be better than that in F1.”

Fellow Sky TV pundit Naomi Schiff defended Antonelli, who bagged his maiden F1 podium in Canada just two months ago, saying: “If we look back at Max, when he was 16, 17 or 18, he made big mistakes. He pushed things over the limit.

“The good thing is that [Antonelli] is pushing over the limit. They’re not having to get him there.

“They need to rein him in.”

However, Villeneuve quickly pushed back against Schiff’s statement, saying “Max was driving over the limit. But he wasn’t four tenths off! He was on pace.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

