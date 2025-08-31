Isack Hadjar: “I thought my life was over” after debut crash before Dutch GP podium

Isack Hadjar has reflected on his remarkable rookie F1 season after finishing on the podium for the first time in his career at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hadjar was the star of the weekend at Zandvoort, qualifying fourth behind the McLaren duo and Max Verstappen.

The Frenchman impressively maintained fourth and resisted intense pressure from Charles Leclerc and George Russell at times.

Hadjar moved into the podium places after Lando Norris’ late-race retirement.

Hadjar is widely regarded as F1’s rookie of the season, but it’s not been plain sailing for the Racing Bulls driver.

He crashed out on the formation lap before his first race of his career at the Australian Grand Prix.

An emotional Hadjar was consoled by Anthony Hamilton, Lewis Hamilton’s father, in the paddock after the incident.

Since then, Hadjar has enjoyed a strong season, putting himself in contention to join Red Bull as Verstappen’s teammate next year.

Speaking in the post-race FIA press conference, Hadjar admitted he thought his “life was over” after that crash before the opening race.

“I mean, you know, after what happened in Australia, in the car, obviously, I thought my life was over,” Hadjar said.

“But then, actually, you realise that it can happen and you bounce back very quickly from that. And then to have a podium without too much miracles and not much going on ahead, no, I didn’t expect it, especially that fast in the season.

“Yeah, already finishing fourth on pure pace would have been a mighty, mighty result. But, yeah, finishing third is just… over the moon.”

Hadjar shares F1 podium with Verstappen

Hadjar finished third behind Oscar Piastri and possibly his future F1 teammate, Verstappen.

Red Bull are expected to make a decision on who Verstappen’s teammate will be for next year by the end of October.

Top 3 in Zandvoort

Yuki Tsunoda's form has continued to be disappointing since joining Red Bull after Liam Lawson's demotion.

On sharing the podium with Verstappen, Hadjar said: Yeah, it feels great. You know, Max is someone I’ve been looking up to since my go-kart days. He obviously, in the last five years, he’s been more than outstanding.

“So, you know, to share the track and spend most of the race behind him and getting to be with him two, three seconds the whole time and share my first podium with him on his home soil as well, I think it’s pretty cool.”