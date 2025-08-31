Another F1 driver has broken a trophy after celebrating on the podium!

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar clinched his maiden Formula 1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, but he will leave Zandvoort with a broken trophy.

Hadjar was celebrating his third-place finish in the Netherlands with his team, as the entire crew posed for the now-traditional photoshoot in the pitlane.

The French-Algerian lifted the trophy in the air for the photo, but as he set it back on the floor, it snapped into two halves.

Both Hadjar and team principal Alan Permane erupted in laughter as the other crew members began spraying champagne, with the mishap doing little to dampen the mood at Racing Bulls.

This was, after all, the Faenza-based squad’s first podium finish in F1 since Pierre Gasly finished third for what was then known as AlphaTauri at the 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The third-place trophy Hadjar received had been handcrafted from ceramic and decorated in the iconic Delft Blue floral style by Dutch designers.

This is not the first time a driver has accidentally broken a trophy during post-race celebrations.

Just two years ago, Lando Norris famously knocked over the race-winning trophy of Max Verstappen while they were on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Like Hadjar’s silverware, Verstappen’s trophy was also handmade and believed to cost around £35,000.

However, Herendi Porcelán, the company behind the trophy, quickly produced a replica for Verstappen and presented it to the Dutchman.

The Red Bull driver later posted a picture holding his freshly-minted trophy with Norris on Instagram.