Lewis Hamilton slapped with brutal penalty for Monza by FIA at F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has been slapped with a five-place grid penalty by Formula 1 stewards for breaching the yellow flags rules before the start of the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Ferrari star has also been hit with two penalty points on his licence after failing to slow down sufficiently on his way to the grid and while entering the pitlane.

The marshals had waved double yellow flags on the banked final corner to ensure the safety of mechanics and other people stationed on the starting grid prior to the race.

While the stewards noted that Hamilton did reduce his speed, it was deemed that he was still too fast considering the conditions.

The stewards also stated that they “also did not consider the speed at which the driver entered the pit entry road as being at a ‘greatly’ reduced speed.”

As such, Hamilton will carry a five-place grid penalty for the next race he takes part in, Ferrari’s home round at Monza.

“The data showed that the driver had entered the double yellow sector approximately 20kph less than his speed at the same point in practice sessions, had reduced throttle application in the order of 10% to 20% and had lifted and braked 70 metres earlier when entering the pit lane,” the statement read.

“We did not consider that a 20kph reduction in speed at a double waved yellow sector constituted reducing speed ‘significantly’. We also did not consider the speed at which the driver entered the pit entry road as being at a ‘greatly’ reduced speed.”

The penalty compounds a tough weekend for Hamilton, who failed to finish the race after crashing at Turn 3 when the rain began to intensify.

Full Lewis Hamilton verdict

Hamilton was left picking up the pieces after he crashed

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence. "Due to the nature of the track, the Race Director had informed all participants that the last corner before the pit lane would have double yellow flags waved. "This was to ensure the safety of those on the grid and in the pit lane. The regulations require that any driver passing through a double waved yellow flag marshalling sector ‘reduce speed significantly...’. "We looked through the available telemetry within the FIA system. We also requested the team to provide us with their telemetry data. "All of this took some time and this decision was delayed as a result. "In addition, Article 44.1 requires all drivers covering more than one reconnaissance lap to drive down the pit entry road at ‘greatly reduced speed’. Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT "The data showed that the driver had entered the double yellow sector approximately 20kph less than his speed at the same point in practice sessions, had reduced throttle application in the order of 10% to 20% and had lifted and braked 70 metres earlier when entering the pit lane. "We did not consider that a 20kph reduction in speed at a double waved yellow sector constituted reducing speed ‘significantly’. We also did not consider the speed at which the driver entered the pit entry road as being at a ‘greatly’ reduced speed. "The penalty guidelines for such an infringement would ordinarily attract a penalty of 10 grid positions at the next race. However, given that the driver had made an attempt to reduce his speed and to brake earlier, we took that into account as mitigating circumstances and imposed a 5 grid place penalty. "Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."



Charles Leclerc escapes sanction for George Russell clash

Meanwhile, the stewards took no action against Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc for his move on Mercedes driver George Russell at Turn 12.

Leclerc muscled his way past Russell to grab fifth on lap 32 of 72, with the two drivers making contact as they exited the chicane.

Russell initially complained that Leclerc had completed the move outside the track, while the Ferrari driver argued that he was left with no space.

In their verdict, the stewards noted that “the available evidence was inconclusive as to whether Car 16 left the track. Both team representatives were in agreement that there was no clear evidence that Car 16 had left the track.”

Russell was also separately investigated for the same clash, but the stewards concluded that it was a racing incident.

Four F1 drivers cleared after post-race investigation

Further, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris and Nico Hulkenberg were all cleared after exceeding the 1m26s time limit between the safety car line on their reconnaissance laps.

The stewards explained that they all followed the delta time for most of the lap, only backing off when other drivers closed behind to pass them. As such they concluded that they were not driving “unnecessarily slowly”.

“However, in all cases the Stewards determined that the drivers took appropriate actions to not impede other drivers, and in all cases, they slowed down significantly to allow other drivers to pass while giving those drivers a clear track,” the statement read.

“The Stewards therefore determine that all drivers concerned did not drive “unnecessarily slowly”, and that they were above the maximum time because they took appropriate steps, and we therefore take no further action.