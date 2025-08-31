Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton miles apart in driver ratings for F1 Dutch GP

Here are our Driver Ratings after a chaotic and exciting F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Every driver has received a score out of 10 - and there are ratings at both ends of the grid that might surprise you...

Oscar Piastri - 9

Oscar Piastri produced a champion’s performance to come away with his seventh F1 victory of the year. After being on the back foot going into qualifying, Piastri pipped McLaren teammate Lando Norris to pole position. He nailed the start and the subsequent Safety Car restarts to come away with an important victory.

Max Verstappen - 9.5

A typical Max Verstappen weekend on home soil. He got within a few tenths of the dominant McLaren and converted it into a podium finish. His driving on the opening lap was remarkable, somehow keeping it together as he slid across the grass.

Isack Hadjar - 10

Isack Hadjar was the star of the weekend at Zandvoort. He was brilliant in qualifying, beating George Russell and the two Ferraris to fourth on the grid. Hadjar maintained this impressive pace in the race, securing his first podium in F1. A magnificent weekend.

George Russell - 7.5

Russell might have finished fourth, but was it a vintage weekend for the Mercedes driver? He lost out to Leclerc on Lap 1 and was caught napping on the VSC restart. He picked up damage from his battle with Leclerc too.

Alex Albon - 7.5

Alex Albon’s blistering start propelled him up the order, making his race as he ran directly behind teammate Carlos Sainz. He drove a clean race to come away with fifth place in the end.

Ollie Bearman - 7.5

Ollie Bearman recovered from the pit lane to score his best finish in F1. He was slightly fortunate with the timing of the Safety Car, stopping one lap later than teammate Esteban Ocon.

Lance Stroll - 7

Lance Stroll had a terrible weekend up until the Grand Prix. However, once again, strategy was on his side, allowing him to beat teammate Fernando Alonso.

Fernando Alonso - 7.5

Alonso was once again disgruntled with Aston Martin’s decisions on the pit wall. The various Safety Cars didn’t work in his favour. He was forced to let teammate Stroll by, who was on fresher tyres.

Yuki Tsunoda - 5

Another disappointing weekend for Yuki Tsunoda. He was around 0.5s off Verstappen’s pace in qualifying and was fortunate to come away with a points finish.

Esteban Ocon - 7.5

Unlike teammate Bearman, the timing of the Safety Car ruined Ocon’s chances of a big points haul. Ocon was ahead of his teammate until making his pit stop.

Franco Colapinto - 6.5

A more encouraging race performance from Franco Colapinto. He overtook his teammate early on and narrowly missed out on a top-10 finish.

Liam Lawson - 6

Liam Lawson threw away a points finish after contact with Carlos Sainz. While it was the Williams driver who got the penalty from the stewards in a bizarre decision.

Carlos Sainz - 7.5

Sainz was enjoying a fine weekend, making it into Q3 and on course for a solid points finish. He had unfortunate contact with Lawson and was penalised by the FIA, even though it wasn’t his fault.

Nico Hulkenberg - 6.5

Nico Hulkenberg was the second-best Sauber driver in qualifying. Bortoleto’s contact with Stroll put him on the back foot, allowing the German to ultimately beat his teammate.

Gabriel Bortoleto - 6.5

Bortoleto was once again the quicker of the two Sauber drivers in qualifying. A poor start and contact with Stroll made it a difficult afternoon for the Brazilian.

Kimi Antonelli - 4

Another weekend to forget for Antonelli. He was knocked out in Q2 and picked up 15 seconds’ worth of penalties. One was for contact with Leclerc, ruining a decent recovery for the Italian, and the other was for speeding.

Pierre Gasly - 6.5

Alpine were never in contention to score points, so it’s hard to be too harsh on Pierre Gasly. Alpine kept him out under the various Safety Cars in a bid to score points, but he plummeted down the order.

Lando Norris - 7.5

A decisive blow for Norris in terms of the title race. Norris was forced out of the race with seven laps to go. Still, he would have been disappointed not to convert his dominant practice pace into pole.

Charles Leclerc - 8.5

Leclerc continues to show why he’s worthy of F1 title-contending machinery. He got ahead of Russell at the start and drove a solid race up until his pit stop. Lewis Hamilton’s crash led to a poorly timed Safety Car, dropping him behind Russell again. This meant Leclerc had to overtake Russell once more, which he did with an opportunistic move. Leclerc’s DNF was entirely out of his hands again.

Lewis Hamilton - 4

Up until his crash, it had been a better weekend for the seven-time world champion. Before Q3, Hamilton looked to have the edge on Leclerc pace-wise. A rare mistake from Hamilton, running on the slippery, green paint, meant he lost control of his car and was forced out of the race.

