Helmut Marko hails Isack Hadjar as “little Prost” but won’t be drawn on Red Bull future

“We chose him so we knew that he has something special. I called him the ‘little Prost’ - the new one - in the early stages. People were laughing like often but now he delivered.”

Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar

Helmut Marko has heaped praise on Isack Hadjar following his maiden F1 podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix, but refused to be drawn in on questions around his future and a possible Red Bull promotion.

Hadjar scored his first podium in F1 on Sunday at Zandvoort, finishing third behind Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

The Frenchman was running fourth on merit after an impressive qualifying showing, beating George Russell and the two Ferraris.

Hadjar maintained fourth despite intense pressure from Charles Leclerc and Russell behind before moving into the top three following Lando Norris’ DNF.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Marko hailed Hadjar’s performance.

“I mean Max was lucky that Lando had his engine problem,” Marko said.

“The McLarens were definitely a second per lap quicker if they wanted but Hadjar had a fight with Leclerc. Had that fight with Russell. He stayed calm. He didn’t do anything wrong.

“Even a fourth-place would have been a big achievement but now a podium is even more surprising. He deserves it.”

Hadjar the “little Prost”

Hadjar has earned the title of “little Prost,” referring to four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost.

While Prost isn’t regarded as the outright fastest driver to grace the sport, the Frenchman was renowned for his analytical and intelligent approach on track.

Marko conceded that Red Bull always knew Hadjar had “something special”.

“We chose him so we knew that he has something special. I called him the ‘little Prost’ - the new one - in the early stages. People were laughing like often but now he delivered.

“What is also impressive is that if he comes to a new circuit after three laps he’s competitive. On Friday, all the problems on the engine side, he wasn’t affected by that.

“He said ‘I know where I have the speed and I will qualify in the top five’. The promise is there. Self confidence is also something outstanding.”

Marko refused to get drawn into questions surrounding Hadjar’s future.

Hadjar will likely be promoted to Red Bull alongside Verstappen, particularly given Yuki Tsunoda’s troubles.

“We will decide that later,” Marko replied when asked about Hadjar’s F1 future.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

