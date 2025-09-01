Ferrari to launch investigation into Lewis Hamilton crash at Dutch GP

Ferrari will investigate whether a car problem contributed to Lewis Hamilton's crash at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton's nightmare debut season with Ferrari continued at Zandvoort as he crashed out of seventh place during Sunday’s chaotic race.

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur revealed to media including Crash.net that the team will check whether Hamilton’s car had any issue which may have influenced his rare crash.

Asked if the accident was a result of Hamilton not having confidence in the SF-25, Vasseur retorted: “Not really. This was a bit of a special one. The track was damp during the first drizzle and it was wider than the lap before.

"We need to investigate if something happened on the car, but I don't think so. Overall the reaction from Lewis was good; he was into the pace of the car and of Charles [Leclerc], catching up [George] Russell and fighting with him.

“It was a good recovery after two tough races before the break, but the outcome is not the one expected.”

Ferrari happy with Lewis Hamilton’s performance

Lewis Hamilton had been in a more upbeat mood after an improved qualifying performance at Zandvoort, though he admitted his retirement was “painful”.

Rubbing further salt into the wounds, Hamilton has also been handed a five-place grid penalty for next weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza - Ferrari’s home race.

Lewis Hamilton

The penalty means Hamilton will start his first Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari no higher than sixth.

"He was quiet Thursday because he'd had two tough weekends before the break,” Vasseur said of Hamilton’s mindset prior to the news of his grid drop.

“Friday was more the car than him. I can be more than pleased with the job done. The pace today from Lewis was a good one. He lost the car, but overall, the contribution was very good.

"After Monaco, the quali pace was good, then Canada, Silverstone, Austria – he was improving. The last two races before the break were tough, but in Q3 he's only one tenth off Charles. We must stay calm and take the season on average.

"Honestly, after the race he was much more positive than the last four or five events. He was on the pace, fighting Russell. We recovered from Friday, so the mood was positive. He can take a lot from the weekend and build confidence for Monza.”

Hamilton has now gone 15 races without scoring a grand prix podium for Ferrari.

