Lewis Hamilton takes to social media to reassure fans after latest setback

Lewis Hamilton is adamant that progress is being made despite another frustrating weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix, where he crashed out.

Hamilton lost control of his Ferrari at the left-hander banked corner after running slightly wide.

The seven-time F1 world champion dipped a wheel on the slippery paint, oversteering and clattering the wall in the process.

Up until that point, Hamilton had enjoyed a respectable weekend.

While teammate Charles Leclerc beat him in qualifying, they were evenly matched throughout the weekend.

Hamilton ran just behind George Russell before his uncharacteristic shunt.

Hamilton took to his Instagram account to review his race.

The 40-year-old claimed there are still “plenty of positives” and improvements have been made “with our approach”.

Hamilton wrote: “A result like today is tough to accept, but there are plenty of positives I’m focusing on moving forward. We made improvements with our approach, and the changes implemented are clearly showing progress.

“Although we’re not yet where we want to be, I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction. To my incredible team, I’ll leave no stone unturned to recover the points lost and my determination to fight for us won’t waiver.

“Now, it’s onwards to Monza, where our passionate Tifosi will be waiting — can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Hamilton congratulates Hadjar

Lewis Hamilton finished his message by congratulating Isack Hadjar on his maiden F1 podium finish.

The Frenchman finished third after a spectacular weekend for Racing Bulls.

Hadjar was on course to finish fourth on merit, but was promoted one place after Lando Norris’ DNF.

Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar

Hamilton added: “And well done Isack Hadjar on your first podium - I’m so happy for you and your family!”

Hamilton also wrote “legend” when commenting on Hadjar’s personal Instagram post.

Hadjar was a childhood Hamilton fan, even though he’s in the Red Bull stable.

He was consoled by Hamilton’s father, Anthony Hamilton, after his crash on the formation lap at the Australian Grand Prix.

Hadjar’s good form could earn him a promotion to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen for 2026.

