McLaren “resisted” before signing $100m game-changing deal

McLaren did not jump at the first opportunity to sign a big-money title sponsor, it is claimed.

Mastercard have been confirmed as the new title sponsor for F1’s top team in a deal worth a reported $100m.

It means their new name from the 2026 season will be McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team.

Mastercard had previously been involved as a sponsor with McLaren but their partnership will step up a notch next year, when they become the Official Naming Partner.

McLaren are the last team on the current F1 grid to welcome a title sponsor.

McLaren penned $100m Mastercard deal

But they held out while searching for the right partner rather than jumping at the first sign of big money, it has been suggested.

Sean Connell, editor of The Sponsor, told City AM: “Competition for the top sponsorship slots in Formula 1 is fierce and demand is sky high.

“For a brand seeking global exposure a title place on the grid is about as good as it gets.

“However, McLaren is a great example of a team that knew its worth and resisted the temptation to jump at the first opportunity.

“Instead, it held out for a partner that not only matched its valuation but also fit strategically.

“That can mean short-term pain, but the reward is a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership that stands the test of time.”

Google, OKX, Allwyn, DP World, Goldman Sachs and Hilton are also sponsors involved with McLaren.

Other F1 teams have their own title sponsors.

Mercedes and Petronas have a longstanding relationship, Aramco partner with Aston Martin, Oracle with Red Bull.

A year ago, Ferrari announced that HP would become their title sponsor.

“With every F1 team now boasting a title sponsor, we’re now seeing clear evidence of the sports commercial maturity,” Professor Rob Wilson tells City AM.

“This isn’t just a rush of cash either. It’s the result of a clear strategy in F1 to position itself as a premium marketing platform.

“When a manufacturer chooses F1, it’s not only to promote its engineering ability. It’s for brand prestige and global reach.

“The sport continues to be cash rich, for sure. But it’s also investment rich with teams and sponsors building long term value over short term gains.

“The entry of Cadillac also reflects a deeper confidence in F1’s return on investment potential.

“With F1’s tightly controlled cost cap it’s possible to manage budgets effectively and the revenue inflow from brands, manufacturers and global media rights remain significant.”

Cadillac will become the 11th team on the F1 grid next season but haven’t yet announced a title sponsor.