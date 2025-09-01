Revealed: Fernando Alonso’s unheard rage as Aston Martin miss opportunity

Fernando Alonso felt Aston Martin missed an opportunity during the Dutch Grand Prix.

Two-time world champion Alonso started 10th and finished eighth in Sunday’s action-packed race at Zandvoort but was left wondering what could have been as he rued Aston Martin’s strategy calls.

Alonso was also irked by the timing of the first Safety Car period when Lewis Hamilton crashed out. The Spaniard had already made his first pit stop and vented his fury over team radio in a message that was not broadcast live.

“Fucking luck we have always, shit,” Alonso raged. “Ah, fucking end of the race. Fucking lucky.”

Alonso would ultimately finish one place behind teammate Lance Stroll, who rode his luck and capitalised on the chaos to recover from the back row of the grid.

Frustration for Alonso

"I think we missed the opportunity for us," Alonso said.

“I think the car had some good pace today in the race, but yeah, we were unlucky with the safety cars in the wrong time and the wrong place and we could not optimise our two sets of hard tyres, comparing our opposition.

"I think on the first stop I'm not sure it was the best thing where we pit it and the strategy we opted for and in the second I was just worried that we would just stay behind for the whole race and do the same as the others.

"And I felt that the car had more pace, so I wanted to do something different than the others and try to overtake them and yeah, we overtook at the end one Red Bull and one Haas and the other Haas finished in front of us.

"So they were lucky a little bit with the last safety car and we were lucky also with the retirements and the penalty of Kimi [Antonelli]. If not, we were not in the points, so we need to be aware of that.”

Alonso ultimately felt fifth could have been possible for Aston Martin.

"I think we've been significantly faster than some of the cars that finished in front of us, like the Williams and the Haas,” he added.

“Albon, he finished P5 or P6, so I think that P5 was very possible with our pace today.”

Aston Martin remain sixth in the constructors’ championship following their double points finish, but Racing Bulls have closed to within two points of the Silverstone-based squad.