Ralf Schumacher’s ‘tragic’ reaction to Lewis Hamilton’s DNF: ‘Immense pressure’

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher says it is ‘tragic’ to see Lewis Hamilton struggling at the moment, despite insisting the seven-time world champion still has the speed.

Hamilton endured another difficult weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 40-year-old crashed out of the race when running in fifth place, making an uncharacteristic error.

The timing of the Safety Car caused by Hamilton’s crash didn’t work in Leclerc’s favour, who lost out to Mercedes’ George Russell as a result.

It’s the first race Hamilton has failed to finish since joining Ferrari.

However, it’s now back-to-back races without scoring points.

Despite his DNF, Hamilton has remained positive, claiming he’s happy with his progress.

Speaking on Sky Germany, Schumacher revealed that Hamilton is putting himself “under immense pressure”.

“I’m slowly getting a bit at a loss, because he can do it on the one hand, but he’s apparently under immense pressure, puts himself under pressure,” Schumacher said on Sky Sport DE.

“If something doesn’t happen soon, I don’t know how he’s better advised to continue there or whatever.

“It is tragic at the moment to see him like this. Although the speed is still there, but there’s just too much going on around it.”

Will Hamilton bounce back?

Lewis Hamilton’s chances of bouncing back at Monza have taken a hit after being handed a five-place grid penalty.

He was found guilty of driving too quickly under double-waved yellow flags ahead of the race.

Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc failed to finish the race at Zandvoort after Kimi Antonelli punted him out.

Leclerc had made a second pit stop to cover off Antonelli, who had just stopped for softs.

Hamilton is still without a top three finish in a grand prix.

He could become the first Ferrari driver to do so since Kimi Raikkonen in 2024.

Felipe Massa in 2011 also went podium-less, failing to finish higher than fifth for the Scuderia.