Isack Hadjar trophy update after post-race celebration accident at Dutch GP

Organisers of the Dutch Grand Prix have confirmed Isack Hadjar will receive a new trophy after damaging it while celebrating his maiden F1 podium at Zandvoort.

The Frenchman’s trophy for finishing third at the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix broke in half ahead of a group photograph outside the Racing Bulls' garage.

Hadjar had placed the trophy on the ground, but by doing so, the top half of it broke off.

It’s not the first time a driver has broken a trophy after the race.

Lando Norris broke Max Verstappen’s trophy on the podium following the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The good news for Hadjar is that he will receive a new one.

He will also keep the broken trophy as a “memento of a legendary moment for him”

“The trophies are made of high-quality ceramic and are hand-painted by our master painters. Ceramic is a beautiful, but also fragile material: it can break if exposed to unexpected vibration or impact,” a spokesperson for the Dutch Grand Prix as quoted by Speedcafe.

“In this case, the trophy was probably placed on an uneven surface. Then the pressure can distribute itself unevenly.

“This can lead to stress points in the middle or at thinner parts, which can cause the material to crack and thus break.

“We are going to make a new trophy for Hadjar. When we will deliver it is not yet known, but we are working hard on it.

“The broken trophy stays with Hadjar. It is also a memento of a legendary moment for him.”

Hadjar’s starring weekend at Zandvoort

Hadjar was the driver of the weekend at the Dutch GP.

The Racing Bulls driver qualified fourth on merit, beating George Russell and the two Ferraris.

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls © XPB Images

Hadjar maintained fourth at the start, resisting intense pressure from Charles Leclerc.

The 20-year-old was on course to finish fourth on merit until Norris’ DNF in the closing seven laps.

Hadjar finished third, scoring the Faenza-based team’s first podium since 2021.

His performance will only have impressed Helmut Marko and Red Bull, who have yet to decide which driver will partner Verstappen in 2026.