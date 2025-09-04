Helmut Marko: ‘Totally different atmosphere’ at Red Bull after Christian Horner exit

A change in atmosphere at Red Bull, says Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner
Helmut Marko and Christian Horner

Helmut Marko has admitted that the atmosphere at Red Bull has been “totally different” since Laurent Mekies took over as team principal.

Red Bull made the shock decision to sack Horner ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in July.

Horner had been Red Bull boss since 2005, leading them to title success with Sebastian Vettel and later with Max Verstappen.

However, a decline in off-track performance and scarred from an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour on the eve of the 2024 season meant Red Bull decided to replace Horner.

When they replaced him, Verstappen’s future with the team was still unclear amid links to Mercedes.

While Red Bull haven’t won a grand prix under their new boss yet, Marko has noticed a drastic change.

“Mekies is a top technician, which, with the complexity of the current Formula 1, is a huge advantage. He gets along well with people, there is a totally different atmosphere than before,” Marko told OE24.

Marko predicts “huge surprises” in 2026

F1 will undergo a significant transformation over the winter with the introduction of new technical regulations.

There will be significant rule changes to both the chassis and engine regulations.

Notably, Red Bull will run their own power unit for the first time in 2026.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Since the team’s inception, Red Bull have been a customer team.

However, following Honda’s decision to quit the sport, Red Bull decided to form Red Bull Powertrains.

With support from Ford, Red Bull will become a works team in 2026.

Given the size of the challenge, not many are expecting Red Bull to start the new rules on the front foot.

Marko remains positive and confident that there will be a surprise.

“If you look at the experience of our competitors, that’s true. But I say: we shall see. The subject is so complex that under the new regulations everything is possible,” he added.

“There will be huge surprises, both positive and negative. I choose to think positively for now.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

