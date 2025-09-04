Ralf Schumacher’s ‘strange’ take: Why Lando Norris’ Dutch GP DNF could help title chances

Is the pressure off Lando Norris in the 2025 F1 title race?

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Lando Norris’ DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix could ease the pressure on him and ultimately help him in the final stretch of the season.

Norris retired from Sunday’s race at Zandvoort with seven laps to go.

A chassis-related issue led to an oil leak, ending Norris’ race early.

Norris had been on course to finish second behind teammate and F1 title rival Oscar Piastri.

However, his second DNF of the year means the gap now sits at 34 points, rather than 18 if he finished in second.

Schumacher would be surprised if that’s the last reliability glitch to affect the McLaren pair.

“I don’t think this was the last time we’ve seen a DNF. The cars are getting older, the mileage of the engines is increasing,” he said on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

“This means that [parts] must be changed and then he has to start from the back - otherwise something will happen. The same could happen to Oscar. It shouldn’t happen anymore, that’s something for sure.”

“Less pressure” on Norris

With the gap between the pair now widening to over a race victory, Schumacher thinks it could positively impact Lando Norris.

One criticism of Norris is how he handles the pressure and mistakes he makes.

Lando Norris, McLaren
Lando Norris, McLaren
© XPB Images

With the title firmly in Piastri’s favour, Schumacher thinks it could work in Norris' favour. 

“It may sound strange, but now there’s somewhat less pressure, because Norris knows himself: ‘Okay, I gave my all, I was second and was close, but then I dropped out. Now I have these points and I just have to try. It came from the outside - there was nothing I could do. Now I need to try and close the gap a bit.’

“I think it gives him more space,” said the former driver, who added that the two McLarens were on another planet in terms of pace compared to the rest.

“I think they could have been half a second faster in the end. That shows the dominance again. It’s up to those two now.”

Ralf Schumacher’s ‘strange’ take: Why Lando Norris’ Dutch GP DNF could help F1 title chances
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

