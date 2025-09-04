Toto Wolff relieved Lewis Hamilton decision saved ‘dreaded’ talks

Toto Wolff admits relief that Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari spared some difficult conversations.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff has admitted that Lewis Hamilton’s decision to quit Mercedes and join Ferrari saved him from having “very difficult” conversations about the future.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton shocked the F1 world in February last year when he announced he would be making a blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari from this season.

Hamilton had signed a two-year deal with Mercedes but exercised a break clause to enable him to complete a dream move to Ferrari, with the Silver Arrows signing rookie Kimi Antonelli to be his replacement.

DOWNLOAD CRASH F1 PODCAST HERE

Wolff has spoken of his relief that Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes ultimately took away the need to have “dreaded” conversations about the 40-year-old Briton’s future.

“We were prepared to take a risk, but you can't say to a Lewis Hamilton, ‘we're finishing this’,” Wolff told Dutch media at Zandvoort last weekend.

“So, he did it. And that's how it was meant to be. And that's the trajectory we're on today."

Asked if Hamilton’s decision to leave removed the need for some difficult conversations, Wolff replied: “Very difficult [conversations].

“That would have been a scenario that, for me, from a personal perspective and as Mercedes, would have been something that we would have dreaded to have this conversation.”  

Lewis Hamilton facing ‘unknown’ dynamic

Hamilton is enduring a miserable start to life with Ferrari and has gone 15 races without recording a grand prix podium.

Wolff said he is not completely surprised to see Hamilton’s struggles to adapt to a new culture and way of working at Ferrari after 12 years spent at Mercedes, but stressed there is no reason to “feel sorry” for his former star driver.

“When you're in your family, you can shout and scream and everybody's going to know why,” Wolff said.

"When you're in a new environment, you don't know the others as well, but you still want to shout and scream. So, the dynamic is just unknown - not that it's better or worse, it's just unknown and that certainly makes things less easy.”  

Wolff added: “No one should ever feel sorry for Lewis Hamilton. He’s a monster of a driver.”

Toto Wolff relieved Lewis Hamilton decision saved ‘dreaded’ talks
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen rejects F1 format shake-up idea: ‘Sprint races are crazy enough’
17m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli on “unique” VR46 MotoGP talks: “There’s a lot of crap flying around”
22m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: Marc Marquez title among “greatest comebacks in sporting history”
50m ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
“Tough” Barcelona winter test has Jorge Martin wary of Catalan MotoGP predictions
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
‘A problem with the kids’ - Fernando Alonso shoots down shorter F1 races idea
1h ago
Fernando Alonso

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller: “Who knows where the ceiling is” for Yamaha’s V4 project
1h ago
Jack Miller
WSBK News
Michael van der Mark looking for BMW 2026 renewal, but not in WorldSBK
1h ago
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Williams trying to change outcome of Carlos Sainz’s “poor” Dutch GP penalty
1h ago
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “shocked” by penalty, reveals Dutch GP crash cause
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco wanted new Honda MotoGP deal to exploit ‘random 2027 situations’
2h ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP