Three fan-favourite F1 races pushing for a return to the calendar

The start of the 2021 Turkish GP
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed that three fan-favourite circuits are pushing for a return to the calendar.

Interest in F1 has boomed in recent years amid the success of ‘Drive to Survive’.

As a result, F1 has a record-breaking 24-race calendar.

Still, interest remains from South Africa, Thailand and other countries around the world to host an F1 race.

A second race in Spain - Madrid - joins the calendar from 2026, but several classic venues are also interested in making a comeback.

Portugal, Turkey, and Germany (Hockenheim) have all expressed interest, according to the F1 boss.

Portugal last hosted a race in 2021, debuting during the COVID-hit 2020 season.

Turkey is a fan favourite, hosting races from 2005 up until 2011.

Like Portimao, Istanbul Park returned for the shortened 2020 campaign and featured again in 2021.

The start of Germany 2019
Hockenheim hasn’t featured on the F1 calendar since 2019.

Germany last hosted a race in 2020, with the Nurburgring holding the Eifel Grand Prix.

“We’ve signed important contracts with many promoters,” Domenicali said as quoted by Motorsport.com.

“Long terms mean the ability to spread out investments already made or planned. We have many requests.

“In 2026 Zandvoort will host its last grand prix, so we’re discussing new addition, including alternating events. But there won’t be many: one or two, no more. Barcelona is interested in an alternating slot.

“There’s Portugal, Turkey, and recently Hockenheim – which has new ownership – has shown interest. The most important thing prospective hosts must understand is that there are very few available slots, so those who sit at the table need financial strength.

“Today the situation is different from a few years ago, not only for what it takes to enter F1 but also for what must be invested. Let’s not forget we’re pushing hard on sustainability: all promoters must be ready to meet 2030 carbon-neutral standards.

“Events that host 450–500 thousand people will face challenges in energy, general management and everything around them. We’re working seriously on these issues and promoters must align. Those who aren’t ready won’t be able to organise the event.” 

