Fred Vasseur pledges Ferrari will support Lewis Hamilton “every single day”

Lewis Hamilton has Ferrari's full backing, says Fred Vasseur.

Lewis Hamilton arrives for media day at Monza
Lewis Hamilton arrives for media day at Monza

Fred Vasseur says Ferrari will support Lewis Hamilton “every single day” amid his struggles to adapt to the team.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton caused shockwaves when he announced he would be making the blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari this season, but he has endured a challenging and underwhelming first campaign.

Hamilton has struggled to gel with Ferrari’s 2025 car and been comprehensively outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc, having failed to claim a grand prix podium in his first 15 races with the team.

DOWNLOAD CRASH F1 PODCAST HERE

The 40-year-old Briton crashed out of last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix and heads into Ferrari’s home race at Monza this Sunday on the back foot, having picked up a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under double waved yellow flags on the way to the grid at Zandvoort.

But Vasseur, speaking before Ferrari’s double DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix, insists Hamilton has the team’s full backing.

“[He is structured], for sure but he is also emotional,” Vasseur told the F1 Nation podcast. “It means that [he] also [need] us to support him when he is struggling and we also need to push him when he is struggling.

“Spa and Budapest were difficult for him, but he can be sure that he has the full support of everybody at Maranello to recover, to be back.

“I’m really convinced that he will do it and we have to be supportive with him every single day, and I will be supportive every single day with Lewis.”

Vasseur added: “It’s a matter of support and continuity. He is fully motivated, he is pushing like hell, he is trying to get the best from everybody and he will always have my support for this.

“He is able to get the best from everybody. He is a champion, he is doing very well, he has the pace also but the other characteristic is to try to get the best out of the people around you, an extra motivation, an extra push and for sure this characteristic is there.

“My job is to also give him my support to do the best job that he can do.”

Lewis Hamilton helping Charles Leclerc

Vasseur also believes Hamilton is helping get the best out of Leclerc, who has scored a pole position and five podiums despite Ferrari’s lack of competitiveness this season.

Asked if Hamilton’s presence is bringing out the best in Leclerc, Vasseur replied: “Probably, yes.

“I’m clear that this has helped Charles a little bit as well, to release some pressure from Charles, and he did a very good job from the beginning of the season.

“I think Charles has also improved on the approach, on the structure, he’s more mature, and this, I don’t know if a part of the contribution of Lewis, but it’s coming from the maturity of Charles.”

Fred Vasseur pledges Ferrari will support Lewis Hamilton “every single day”
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Max Verstappen rejects F1 format shake-up idea: ‘Sprint races are crazy enough’
20m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli on “unique” VR46 MotoGP talks: “There’s a lot of crap flying around”
24m ago
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: Marc Marquez title among “greatest comebacks in sporting history”
52m ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
“Tough” Barcelona winter test has Jorge Martin wary of Catalan MotoGP predictions
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
‘A problem with the kids’ - Fernando Alonso shoots down shorter F1 races idea
1h ago
Fernando Alonso

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller: “Who knows where the ceiling is” for Yamaha’s V4 project
1h ago
Jack Miller
WSBK News
Michael van der Mark looking for BMW 2026 renewal, but not in WorldSBK
1h ago
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Williams trying to change outcome of Carlos Sainz’s “poor” Dutch GP penalty
1h ago
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “shocked” by penalty, reveals Dutch GP crash cause
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco wanted new Honda MotoGP deal to exploit ‘random 2027 situations’
2h ago
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP