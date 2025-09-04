Fred Vasseur pledges Ferrari will support Lewis Hamilton “every single day”

Fred Vasseur says Ferrari will support Lewis Hamilton “every single day” amid his struggles to adapt to the team.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton caused shockwaves when he announced he would be making the blockbuster switch from Mercedes to Ferrari this season, but he has endured a challenging and underwhelming first campaign.

Hamilton has struggled to gel with Ferrari’s 2025 car and been comprehensively outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc, having failed to claim a grand prix podium in his first 15 races with the team.

The 40-year-old Briton crashed out of last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix and heads into Ferrari’s home race at Monza this Sunday on the back foot, having picked up a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow under double waved yellow flags on the way to the grid at Zandvoort.

But Vasseur, speaking before Ferrari’s double DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix, insists Hamilton has the team’s full backing.

“[He is structured], for sure but he is also emotional,” Vasseur told the F1 Nation podcast. “It means that [he] also [need] us to support him when he is struggling and we also need to push him when he is struggling.

“Spa and Budapest were difficult for him, but he can be sure that he has the full support of everybody at Maranello to recover, to be back.

“I’m really convinced that he will do it and we have to be supportive with him every single day, and I will be supportive every single day with Lewis.”

Vasseur added: “It’s a matter of support and continuity. He is fully motivated, he is pushing like hell, he is trying to get the best from everybody and he will always have my support for this.

“He is able to get the best from everybody. He is a champion, he is doing very well, he has the pace also but the other characteristic is to try to get the best out of the people around you, an extra motivation, an extra push and for sure this characteristic is there.

“My job is to also give him my support to do the best job that he can do.”

Lewis Hamilton helping Charles Leclerc

Vasseur also believes Hamilton is helping get the best out of Leclerc, who has scored a pole position and five podiums despite Ferrari’s lack of competitiveness this season.

Asked if Hamilton’s presence is bringing out the best in Leclerc, Vasseur replied: “Probably, yes.

“I’m clear that this has helped Charles a little bit as well, to release some pressure from Charles, and he did a very good job from the beginning of the season.

“I think Charles has also improved on the approach, on the structure, he’s more mature, and this, I don’t know if a part of the contribution of Lewis, but it’s coming from the maturity of Charles.”