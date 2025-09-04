Isack Hadjar not afraid of “way easier” Red Bull F1 2026 move

Isack Hadjar thinks promotion to Red Bull would be "way easier" to handle in F1 2026.

Isack Hadjar celebrates his podium finish at Zandvoort
Isack Hadjar celebrates his podium finish at Zandvoort

Isack Hadjar reckons a clean slate due to F1’s regulation overhaul for 2026 would make stepping up to Red Bull “way easier”.

The Racing Bulls driver is increasingly being seen as the favourite to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season with uncertainty hanging over Yuki Tsunoda’s future amid his ongoing struggles.

Hadjar has enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign and his stock rose even higher thanks to a stunning drive to third place and a maiden podium in F1 at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Frenchman feels promotion to Red Bull would be easier next season thanks to F1’s rules reset, which he believes would eradicate the team’s long-standing second car problem.

"At the start of the year, you were asking me if I was feeling ready to jump in the Red Bull this year, and the answer is still 'no'. I don't see the point of doing that right now,” Hadjar is quoted as telling reporters in Monza by Sky Sports F1.

"But '26 is a different question because it's a brand-new start for the team, there won't be this talk of a 'second car thing'. This won't be a thing because it's a brand-new car for everyone.

"You actually will be in a phase where you need to direct the car into the right direction, so I think this is actually interesting.”

About a possible promotion next year, Hadjar added: “It’s obviously something I have in mind, there's nine races left to prove I can do a very good job.

"I want to drive for the best team. That that's all I want, really.”

Yuki Tsunoda running out of time?

Red Bull have hinted that they will make a decision about their driver line-up for next year before the end of the current campaign.

Tsunoda is out of contract at the end of 2025 while his main backer Honda’s collaboration with Red Bull will also expire.

The Japanese driver ended a seven-race streak without a point by finishing 10th at Zandvoort but this was overshadowed by Hadjar’s podium.

“As much as we like the emotion of the race-by-race feeling, we have a feeling in Budapest, we have another feeling here,” Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said of Tsunoda’s recent performances.

“The truth is, if you step back, look at it from a Red Bull perspective, it’s our drivers, we have them all under contract.

“It’s only us making the decisions, us meaning the Red Bull group, you know, why would you put yourself under pressure based on a result or another? The simple truth is that we will take our time, there is nine races to go.

“I’m not telling you that we’ll wait until the last race, because also there is a dynamic by which you want to let your driver know, but we have time.”

Isack Hadjar not afraid of "way easier" Red Bull F1 2026 move
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

