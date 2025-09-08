Nico Rosberg reveals fascinating take on Red Bull F1 seat dilemma

Nico Rosberg has explained why he would not accept promotion to Red Bull if he was in Isack Hadjar’s position.

Hadjar is enjoying an impressive rookie campaign and followed up his stunning F1 maiden podium at Zandvoort with a charge from the pitlane to the points at the Italian Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Frenchman is the favourite to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season amid Yuki Tsunoda’s ongoing performance struggles.

Red Bull have ruled out a swap before the end of the season but are weighing up whether to replace Tsunoda with Hadjar for next year.

However, Rosberg does not think moving to Red Bull would be a wise move for Hadjar.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Once again a fantastic drive,” Rosberg said of Hadjar’s performance during Sky Sports F1’s post-race coverage.

“What if Laurent Mekies calls him up on Monday and says ‘Yuki is out, you’re in for the next race’? He should say no, right.

“I would [turn it down], 100 percent. I would say ‘no way, I’m not doing it’ try and force me.”

Pressed on whether he would turn it down even if it was his only chance to join Red Bull, the 2016 world champion replied: “I don’t care, I’m not doing it.

“Are you going to force me there? Are you going to drag me there? No, I’m not going.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Have you seen how risky that is? How many careers almost got destroyed there? You know Yuki’s situation now, his career is not looking too great now. At Racing Bulls he was doing fine and everything was okay.”

Hadjar may end up being Verstappen's next Red Bull teammate

Can Isack Hadjar say no?

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick echoed Rosberg’s view but feels Hadjar would not be able to turn down such an opportunity.

“I don’t think he can say no, that’s the problem,” Chadwick explained.

“I would want to say no if I was him. I would want to say no because I know I’m developing at a really good rate.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s also not been to a lot of the tracks we’re going to. He’s not been to the likes of Las Vegas, Singapore, there’s a few tracks he hasn’t done and he can still learn in the Racing Bulls.

“That’s what I would say. Equally I don’t think he can say no, if he’s got his bosses telling him ‘you are in’ and he would have to do it.”

Asked if she would want to go up against Verstappen in equal machinery, Chadwick replied: “Yes, but at the right time. At this early stage we’ve seen it can be a poisoned chalice.”