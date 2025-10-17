McLaren respond after Lando Norris reveals “repercussions” for Oscar Piastri clash

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has responded to questions about Lando Norris facing “repercussions” for his incident with Oscar Piastri at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris’ aggressive move on Piastri on the opening lap of the Singapore Grand Prix stole the headlines from McLaren, on a weekend when they secured the constructors’ championship.

The British driver forced his teammate wide after tapping the back of Max Verstappen through the opening sequence of corners.

The move irked Piastri, leading to a series of complaints from the F1 world championship leader about his teammate.

Piastri’s radio messages inferred that he wanted McLaren to intervene and tell Norris to give the position back, as it contravened the team’s ‘papaya rules’.

Ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Norris revealed McLaren held him accountable for the collision following an internal review.

Norris said on Thursday in Austin: “Things were reviewed and there are and will be repercussions for me until the end of the season.

“It’s not like I’ve got away with anything, but it was also an incident that was small and there was potential to try and avoid it.

“I said after the race, I can’t afford to make contact and have anything happen like what happened because I put just as much risk on my whole championship from something going wrong as I do on whoever I might be racing against.

“Of course, repercussions for myself but otherwise the engagement and how we go racing is the same as it’s always been.”

Stella quizzed on “repercussions” for Norris

Like both drivers, Stella refused to elaborate too much on the exact “repercussions” for Norris.

Norris made contact with Piastri at Turn 3

However, he confirmed that, as per the team’s rules, the incident was discussed as they followed their “racing framework”.

“The repercussions or consequences, they are part of our framework,” Stella told the official F1 website.

“This is something that both drivers were keen to have in the racing framework. For me, it was part of the review of leading the review, to discuss this without drivers. They’ve been accepted and we are now ready to focus on maximising the performance of the car and find again our winning ways.

“We had a situation in which there was contact between our cars, so this required to be reviewed under the racing framework that we use to go racing together as a team, with Lando and Oscar.

“It is a framework that Lando, Oscar and the team have put together and is ultimately my responsibility and Zak’s responsibility to make sure it is applied consistently during the season.

“We reviewed the case, we identified that Lando was responsible for the contact because he was a little long in corner 3, touched Verstappen and then he oversteered onto Oscar.

“Obviously there was no malice in this move but both drivers accepted the review and we now head into the rest of the season like after Canada, even more united and stronger as a team.”

