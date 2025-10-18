Kimi Antonelli left overheating after bizarre cooling vest failure in Austin

An unusual issue for Kimi Antonelli in sprint qualifying for the United States Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli has revealed that an unusual cooling vest failure left him overheating during sprint qualifying for the United States Grand Prix.

Antonelli endured a difficult sprint qualifying session at the Circuit of the Americas, failing to progress beyond SQ2.

Unlike in Singapore, Mercedes didn’t appear to have the pace of either McLaren or Red Bull.

While teammate George Russell progressed into SQ3, Antonelli was knocked out early and was set to start the sprint race from 11th on the grid.

After the session, Antonelli explained that a new cooling vest left him overheating in sprint qualifying.

Ahead of Friday’s action, the FIA declared this weekend as a “heat hazard.”

As a result, drivers had the option of wearing a specially designed cooling vest, which will become mandatory next season.

“I struggled in the car because I had a few physical issues,” Antonelli said. “But the car felt good, to be honest, and I was confident in SQ2.

“I was wearing the cooling vest, and we had a failure, so instead of cooling, it was warming me up, so I had a big struggle in the session.”

Antonelli’s poor sprint qualifying display wasn’t entirely down to his discomfort.

The 19-year-old also struggled with frequent brake locking throughout the session.

“I just need to figure out why I suffered so much with locking,” Antonelli added.

“It is obviously very disappointing because SQ1 felt good. But I just struggled with locking. I had two big lock-ups on the lap and lost quite a lot of time.

“I’m disappointed as I had the pace to be in SQ3, but now we will focus on Saturday.”

Russell labels Hulkenberg “a real surprise”

Russell is set to start Saturday’s sprint race from fifth.

He was beaten by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, who was the standout qualifier on Friday.

George Russell
George Russell

Reflecting on sprint qualifying, Russell conceded it “wasn’t a good day” for the team.

“Nico [Hulkenberg] did an amazing lap to go P4. I think that was a real surprise, so congrats to him,” Russell explained.

“But as we’ve sort of been saying all year, on the good days, we’re in the fight; on the bad days, we’re P5 – and today wasn’t a good day. We just got P5. Sprint races are tricky sometimes. I think potentially we have a better race car than we do qualifying car.

“We’re struggling a lot in the high speed, but I think when you’re going a bit slower in the race through the high speed, and the car’s not as low to the ground, it could be a bit faster.

“But, yeah, I think this is roughly where we’re at – sort of in the fight for P4.”

Kimi Antonelli left overheating after bizarre F1 cooling vest failure at United States GP
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reassures fans with social media post after latest Ferrari setback
4m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli left overheating after bizarre cooling vest failure in Austin
57m ago
Kimi Antonelli
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Qualifying Results
2h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown

More News

WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix after penalties
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP qualifying
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega Spanish WorldSBK pole lap “like a MotoGP time” - Toprak Razgatlioglu
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi “scared”, “didn’t know what to do” after MotoGP sprint bird strike
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Australian MotoGP