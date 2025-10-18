Lewis Hamilton reassures fans with social media post after latest Ferrari setback

Lewis Hamilton is still optimistic about Ferrari's chances at this weekend's United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to reassure fans that he’s still “feeling optimistic” despite another disappointing session for Ferrari at the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton is set to start the Saturday sprint race from eighth on the grid, qualifying nearly 0.9s off Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc didn’t fare any better, struggling for pace after a compromised FP1 session in which Ferrari were forced to change his gearbox.

Leclerc was 10th in sprint qualifying, nearly 1.0s off Verstappen’s pace.

Hamilton had shown strong speed in practice, particularly on the harder rubber.

Similarly, in SQ1, Hamilton only needed one fast lap to make it through to the next session.

However, Ferrari’s pace disappeared as qualifying progressed, with both drivers requiring last-ditch efforts to make SQ3.

Verstappen saw off the two McLarens to take pole for the sprint race.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg starred to secure fourth ahead of George Russell and Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton was also beaten by one of the Williams drivers.

It means Ferrari had the sixth-fastest car in sprint qualifying – a worrying indictment of how much they’ve struggled this season.

Hamilton “feeling optimistic”

Hamilton remains confident of still enjoying a strong weekend despite his lowly grid position.

The seven-time world champion has a strong record in Austin, having delivered several standout performances at the Circuit of the Americas.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton beat Sebastian Vettel in the inaugural race at COTA in 2012.

Since then, he has added further wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

On his Instagram story, Hamilton wrote: “Feel great in the car today until quali. Still, I’m feeling optimistic.

“We can still have fun from there guys. The support so far this weekend is immense. Thank you for being here and for your love.”

Lewis Hamilton reassures fans with social media post after latest Ferrari F1 setback
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
10m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch. Showdown
F1
2025 F1 United States GP Sprint LIVE: Verstappen on pole ahead of McLarens
36m ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
F1 News
Felipe Drugovich reveals Lance Stroll came “very close” to quitting F1 in 2024
44m ago
Felipe Drugovich and Lance Stroll
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reassures fans with social media post after latest Ferrari setback
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli left overheating after bizarre cooling vest failure in Austin
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli

More News

WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown) - Qualifying Results
4h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown
WSBK
2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
5h ago
Pedro Acosta, leads Luca Marini