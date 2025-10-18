Lewis Hamilton reassures fans with social media post after latest Ferrari setback

Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to reassure fans that he’s still “feeling optimistic” despite another disappointing session for Ferrari at the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton is set to start the Saturday sprint race from eighth on the grid, qualifying nearly 0.9s off Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc didn’t fare any better, struggling for pace after a compromised FP1 session in which Ferrari were forced to change his gearbox.

Leclerc was 10th in sprint qualifying, nearly 1.0s off Verstappen’s pace.

Hamilton had shown strong speed in practice, particularly on the harder rubber.

Similarly, in SQ1, Hamilton only needed one fast lap to make it through to the next session.

However, Ferrari’s pace disappeared as qualifying progressed, with both drivers requiring last-ditch efforts to make SQ3.

Verstappen saw off the two McLarens to take pole for the sprint race.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg starred to secure fourth ahead of George Russell and Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton was also beaten by one of the Williams drivers.

It means Ferrari had the sixth-fastest car in sprint qualifying – a worrying indictment of how much they’ve struggled this season.

Hamilton “feeling optimistic”

Hamilton remains confident of still enjoying a strong weekend despite his lowly grid position.

The seven-time world champion has a strong record in Austin, having delivered several standout performances at the Circuit of the Americas.

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton beat Sebastian Vettel in the inaugural race at COTA in 2012.

Since then, he has added further wins in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

On his Instagram story, Hamilton wrote: “Feel great in the car today until quali. Still, I’m feeling optimistic.

“We can still have fun from there guys. The support so far this weekend is immense. Thank you for being here and for your love.”

