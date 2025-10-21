Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to miss FP1 for Mexico City Grand Prix

Several driver changes for first practice in Mexico this weekend

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will be among the drivers to miss first practice at this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

In accordance with F1’s sporting regulations, all drivers who aren’t rookies must give up their car for two practice sessions during the season.

Verstappen will sit out first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday.

The Dutchman will be replaced by Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad.

Lindblad got his first taste of an official F1 weekend back at the British GP, driving Yuki Tsunoda’s car for the session.

The Briton is part of Red Bull’s junior programme and could make the step up to Racing Bulls next year.

He already has the required number of super licence points to race in F1 despite sitting seventh in the FIA Formula 2 standings.

Lindblad has been heavily linked with a promotion for next year.

Isack Hadjar is set to replace Tsunoda alongside Verstappen in 2026.

Tsunoda and Liam Lawson’s futures remain uncertain.

Hamilton to miss FP1

Ferrari are also making a change for first practice, with Hamilton vacating his SF-25 for Antonio Fuoco.

The 29-year-old races for Ferrari in the World Endurance Championship.

Dino Beganovic was Ferrari’s chosen driver in Bahrain, stepping in for Charles Leclerc.

Pato O’Ward will be in action for McLaren on Friday in Mexico, while Frederik Vesti will stand in for George Russell at Mercedes.

“I am extremely happy to get back behind the wheel of W16 for FP1 in Mexico this weekend,” Vesti said.

“I have done a lot of work in the simulator these past few months and it is a huge privilege to put this into action on track.

“This new opportunity will give me more experience as a driver but will also enable me to bring new input to the simulator team back in Brackley.”

American driver Jak Crawford will drive for Aston Martin in first practice, replacing Lance Stroll.

