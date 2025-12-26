Former F1 race winner doubts McLaren will prioritise Lando Norris in 2026

Former Formula 1 race winner Johnny Herbert believes McLaren will provide equal support for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri next season.

McLaren had to manage a tight championship battle between both of its drivers across the 24-round 2025 season, with ‘papaya rules’ leading to flashpoints on track at various moments.

In the closing rounds, a lot of noise was generated around McLaren focusing its efforts on Lando Norris’ charge over Oscar Piastri’s, with the Australian parliament even weighing in on this.

But, three-time grand prix winner and former Sky pundit Johnny Herbert believes McLaren maintained fairness between Norris and Piastri, and doesn’t expect that to change in 2026.

“I think there's going to be fairness at McLaren, and I'm one of those who think fairness is always a positive thing because it just shows who will be the best,” he told NewsBettingSites.

“So that support mechanism is there for both of them.

“You can always find certain races or certain incidents where you say that favoured Lando and that favoured Oscar. I know Oscar felt there was a bit more support for Lando.

“I don't think [McLaren supporting Norris more] is the case because at the end of the day, it's down to that raw pace.

“It does show McLaren has the right ingredients for that support.

“The one thing I still think could have bitten them much more in the backside than it did were those decisions, what happened in Monza for example, or what happened in Hungary last year.

“Those situations should not really come into play.

“You've just got to let it flow, let it happen and the drivers will respond in the way that they feel fit.

“In Abu Dhabi Lando drove it in a very smart way, as did Oscar, who tried very hard to put Max under pressure.

“So, it was a double win for McLaren in many respects because it was putting pressure on the guy that was putting pressure on McLaren, which was Max.

“Lando drove the perfect race and did everything he needed to do.

“He was always just enough ahead of Leclerc. He knew Charles' tyres were going to go off, and he made the perfect strategy and drive.”