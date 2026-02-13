George Russell fastest in red-flagged first session of final Bahrain F1 test

Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell set the fastest time of the Bahrain test so far to lead the opening session of day three, while Cadillac brought out another red flag.

The final day of the first Bahrain F1 test saw lap times improve to their fastest of the week so far, with the top two in the first session underneath Thursday’s best.

Following its troubled Thursday, in which Andrea Kimi Antonelli was limited to just three laps in the morning due to an engine issue, Mercedes looked in stronger form in session one on Friday.

George Russell led the way after the first hour with a 1m34.705s, before bettering that just inside hour two to a 1m33.918s.

That time would go unbeaten to the chequered flag at 11am GMT, with Russell’s time in the Mercedes seeing him complete 78 laps.

He headed the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton, who produced a best of 1m34.209s after 65 laps of running.

There were more dramas for Cadillac, who once more brought out an early red flag in the opening session.

Having suffered an issue with Sergio Perez on Thursday, it was Valtteri Bottas’ time to suffer a stoppage inside the opening hour.

The marshals quickly retrieved Bottas’ car, however, and got the session back underway after a brief pause.

Bottas spent a considerable amount of time in the pits, before carrying out a series of installation laps with around 90 minutes to go.

He eventually managed some sustained running in the Cadillac, completing over 30 laps to end the first session 11th with a 1m38.772s.

Max Verstappen, who caused a stir on Thursday with spikey comments about the 2026 cars, was third fastest for Red Bull after 61 laps.

The Dutchman elected against any kind of time attack, ending the session 1.413s back of Russell.

Ollie Bearman was fourth as Haas continue to have a solid test, while Oscar Piastri was fifth for McLaren.

Franco Colapinto was sixth in the Alpine ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson, who completed the most laps of anyone in the first session.

Gabriel Bortoleto was ninth for Audi, while Aston Martin continued to lap well off the pace in 10th with Lance Stroll after 54 laps.

Testing continues at 12pm GMT.

